Here's How Much Lime Juice You Can Get Out Of A Single Lime

When it comes to citrus fruits, lemons and oranges tend to get all of the love, but limes are just as useful and important. Granted, people might not reach for a glass of lime juice the same way they would for lemonade or orange juice, but lime juice plays a significant role in many popular drinks and dishes, like classic margaritas and five-ingredient pico de gallo.

Many people think because limes are smaller in size they need to buy a lot of them in order to get enough juice, but limes can be quite juicy. A single lime typically yields about 2 tablespoons or 1 ounce of juice.

Of course, it is possible for limes to yield slightly more or less juice. Overall, 2 tablespoons is a good estimate to work with when shopping for limes. Understanding signs that indicate flavor and juiciness in limes can also help get better results when buying limes.