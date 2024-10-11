Here's How Much Lime Juice You Can Get Out Of A Single Lime
When it comes to citrus fruits, lemons and oranges tend to get all of the love, but limes are just as useful and important. Granted, people might not reach for a glass of lime juice the same way they would for lemonade or orange juice, but lime juice plays a significant role in many popular drinks and dishes, like classic margaritas and five-ingredient pico de gallo.
Many people think because limes are smaller in size they need to buy a lot of them in order to get enough juice, but limes can be quite juicy. A single lime typically yields about 2 tablespoons or 1 ounce of juice.
Of course, it is possible for limes to yield slightly more or less juice. Overall, 2 tablespoons is a good estimate to work with when shopping for limes. Understanding signs that indicate flavor and juiciness in limes can also help get better results when buying limes.
How to get the most juice out of limes
When choosing limes for juicing specifically, look for limes that feel heavy when held. The heavier the lime, the juicier it is likely to be. Limes should also be smooth skinned with little to no brown spots.
Last but not least, it is important to hold the limes and give them a very gentle squeeze. Limes that are ideal for juicing will give ever so slightly.. Limes that feel hard to the touch are likely drier, while limes that are noticeably soft are probably overripe and you will want to skip on them.
When juicing limes, it is totally fine to juice them by hand simply by squeezing them. However, for those interested in kitchen tools, there are several types of juicers that can be used. Handheld squeezers are especially popular due to their usefulness in juicing multiple kinds of citrus fruits.