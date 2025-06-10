This Tiny Gas Station Plaza Shop Serves Some Of The Best Donuts In Tennessee
Few foods are as universally liked as a delicious donut. Everyone has a favorite donut; whether it's a custard-filled Boston cream donut or a coconut baked donut, there's a donut for everyone. The love for donuts is so widespread that you can find them seemingly everywhere, from donuts specialty shops to grocery stores.
You can even find good quality donuts hidden in gas stations if you know where to look. A perfect example of this is Buck'n Good Donuts. Located between Knoxville and Sevierville in Seymour, Tennessee, Buck'n Good Donuts is tucked away in an Exxon gas station. The shop makes donuts fresh daily and is open until all the donuts sell out.
On top of serving fresh donuts, Buck'n Good Donuts also serves breakfast sandwiches, kolaches, fritters, coffee, and boba. It's a great gas station stop for breakfast before hitting the road or if you need a break during a long drive and are craving something sweet.
What makes Buck'n Good Donuts so good
The best thing about Buck'n Good Donuts is, of course, the donuts. The menu is pretty extensive, with 18 flavors ranging from classic glazed to red velvet cake donuts. Other popular options include cinnamon minis, cinnamon twists, and apple fritters.
What makes their donuts so good is the fresh dough. Every morning, the Poeung family who runs the donut shop mixes dough from scratch. This means all the donuts are made fresh daily, without exception, and this makes all the difference.
The gas station location has garnered a lot of attention online, but Buck'n Good Donuts also has a shop in Knoxville for those who cannot make the trek out to Seymour. Reception has been good across the locations, with some hailing Buck'n Good Donuts as the best donut place in East Tennessee.