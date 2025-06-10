This Tiny Gas Station Plaza Shop Serves Some Of The Best Donuts In Tennessee

Few foods are as universally liked as a delicious donut. Everyone has a favorite donut; whether it's a custard-filled Boston cream donut or a coconut baked donut, there's a donut for everyone. The love for donuts is so widespread that you can find them seemingly everywhere, from donuts specialty shops to grocery stores.

You can even find good quality donuts hidden in gas stations if you know where to look. A perfect example of this is Buck'n Good Donuts. Located between Knoxville and Sevierville in Seymour, Tennessee, Buck'n Good Donuts is tucked away in an Exxon gas station. The shop makes donuts fresh daily and is open until all the donuts sell out.

On top of serving fresh donuts, Buck'n Good Donuts also serves breakfast sandwiches, kolaches, fritters, coffee, and boba. It's a great gas station stop for breakfast before hitting the road or if you need a break during a long drive and are craving something sweet.