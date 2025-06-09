How To Extract Every Last Drop Of Flavor From Your Leftover Pineapple Core

Let's get to the core of the apple. Or rather, let's get to the core of the pineapple. If you've ever cut a pineapple, you know all about the tough, fiber-packed core that shoots up the center of the fruit. The core is often discarded during the fruit cutting process because of its texture and lack of sweetness when compared to the meat, which is why you see pineapple rings in cans rather than pineapple discs. The core is perfectly safe to eat, but often ends up in the trash can anyway, along with the skin and leaves of the fruit. But we urge you to reconsider, as pineapple cores yield plenty of uses in the kitchen and might even be more dynamic than the sweet, tangy ring of fruit flesh that surrounds them.

Not just this, but pineapple cores also contain a lot of valuable nutrients. One such nutrient is bromelain, an enzyme known to have anti-inflammatory properties. And while pineapple and pineapple juice both contain this enzyme, the core actually contains much higher levels. Pineapple cores are also high in fiber and can help aid digestion. Plus, they still have that signature pineapple taste and if prepared correctly, can be used in many dishes to give your food (or drink) a fruity kick. You just have to get a bit creative. And to help get the creative juices flowing, we've gathered five delicious ideas for you to make the most out of those tasty cores.