How To Extract Every Last Drop Of Flavor From Your Leftover Pineapple Core
Let's get to the core of the apple. Or rather, let's get to the core of the pineapple. If you've ever cut a pineapple, you know all about the tough, fiber-packed core that shoots up the center of the fruit. The core is often discarded during the fruit cutting process because of its texture and lack of sweetness when compared to the meat, which is why you see pineapple rings in cans rather than pineapple discs. The core is perfectly safe to eat, but often ends up in the trash can anyway, along with the skin and leaves of the fruit. But we urge you to reconsider, as pineapple cores yield plenty of uses in the kitchen and might even be more dynamic than the sweet, tangy ring of fruit flesh that surrounds them.
Not just this, but pineapple cores also contain a lot of valuable nutrients. One such nutrient is bromelain, an enzyme known to have anti-inflammatory properties. And while pineapple and pineapple juice both contain this enzyme, the core actually contains much higher levels. Pineapple cores are also high in fiber and can help aid digestion. Plus, they still have that signature pineapple taste and if prepared correctly, can be used in many dishes to give your food (or drink) a fruity kick. You just have to get a bit creative. And to help get the creative juices flowing, we've gathered five delicious ideas for you to make the most out of those tasty cores.
Make a pineapple syrup
Making pineapple syrup is simple and a perfect use for those leftover pineapple cores. To make the syrup, simply put your pineapple cores into a bowl with lemon rinds and raw sugar, then cover for a few hours, stirring the mixture at 45-minute intervals. You also use limes if you prefer, as well as pineapple pips — the small eye-like segments on the surface of the fruit. Once the sugar has completely dissolved, strain the mixture through a sieve, removing all solid components, and place in an airtight container.
The syrup can be stored in the fridge where it should stay fresh for about three months. You can then use this delicious, concentrated syrup in many recipes. It would make a great addition to, say, a smoky mezcal pineapple margarita or even work as an easy upgrade to a glass of store-bought lemonade.
Blend into a puree for a juicy meat marinade
Using pineapple to marinate meat is nothing new. In fact, pineapple is a well-worn accompaniment to many pork dishes and for good reason. Pineapple not only adds a punch of sweetness and tangy flavor to meat, but it also brings something much more practical: bromelain. While the enzyme is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties (it's the reason why so many people recommend drinking pineapple juice before wisdom tooth removal), it's also great for breaking down proteins. For this reason, pineapple, and pineapple cores, make a great marinade for most any meat. In fact, since the cores generally have a higher concentration of bomelain, they can actually make for a much more effective marinade ingredient.
To turn your pineapple cores into a marinade, simply blend them into a puree and combine with other ingredients, such as soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic, and cover whichever meat you please. Let it sit in an airtight container for a few minutes or hours before cooking your meat, or refrigerate the marinade and use it up within a week. A pineapple core-based marinade would work great on many meats, but works especially well with pork and chicken. Using this marinade will infuse your dish with intense flavor and will also produce a super tender, juicy piece of meat. You can even incorporate the flesh of your pineapple into your dish: think pineapple and pork fried rice or baked pineapple and chicken.
Freeze for flavorful ice cubes
Pineapple core marinades and syrups sound delicious. However, they do require a bit of work to get going. Thankfully, not every use for a pineapple core is so labor intensive. There's one tasty method to make the most of those pineapple cores that requires only two steps: cutting and freezing. That's right, frozen pineapple cores make for seriously tasty ice cubes.
Simply cut your cores into small chunks and place in the freezer. You can also place them into ice molds and fill the tray with either water, pineapple juice, or a drink of your choosing. Once frozen, you can plop those frozen little nuggets of flavor into any drink you so choose. As they melt, they will give your drink an infusion of refreshing pineapple flavor. Pineapple core ice makes a great addition to a glass of water, soda, cocktails, and sangria (white or red). You can also add them to a bowl of punch to cool down the festive drink while also giving it a pop of flavor and color.
Brew into a cup of tasty tea
Wouldn't you like a nice cup of tea that's refreshing and flavor-rich? The beverage, made from steeping ingredients in water, can be served both hot and cold. Usually, when you think tea, you think of dried tea leaves or herbs. But did you know that you can make a tea out of your pineapple cores? Well, you can! There are a few ways to go about this. The simplest way of making pineapple core tea is to pour hot water over chunks of pineapple core and let steep for a few minutes. You can also simmer your cores in water for a few minutes, then remove them and serve. If you're feeling particularly crafty and want the benefits of the core's fiber, you can blend the core (along with optional spices), pour into a cup, and then add water. The resulting tea will be refreshing, fruity, and packed with nutrients.
You can also combine the cores with other ingredients, such as mint leaves, ginger root, or your tea bag of choice. This will create a lovely, delicious cup of tea. You can serve the resulting drink hot or cold, either work well for this drink. Though a cool glass of pineapple core tea does sound absolutely refreshing, like sipping summer from a cup.
Save for making stock
When making a stock, either from meat or vegetables, there are a few components that come to mind. Onion, garlic cloves, carrots, bones, and vegetable discards (think onion skins and carrot peels), are all common components of a hearty, flavorful, and complex stock. Recipes can vary based on whatever flavor profile you hope to achieve, but many home cooks tend to stick to whatever is in the stock bag they keep in their freezer. But might we suggest one unusual, fruity addition to your stock? We're talking about pineapple cores, of course. While fruit isn't often included in recipes for stocks, pineapple cores offer a light, bright flavor that can round out a good stock.
You can play with the exact ingredient profile to adjust the flavor to your liking. In general though, pineapple works well in lighter stocks such as chicken, or with vegetables like parsnips and carrots which can complement the fruit's sweetness while also balancing it to suit more savory dishes. The resulting broth can be used to make soups or sauces such as canh chua tom, a Vietnamese shrimp sweet and sour soup that features pineapple. You can also reduce the stock to use in a glaze for pork or chicken to give them an intense and more delicious bite.