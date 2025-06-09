The Dessert Item That Many People Avoid Ordering At Cracker Barrel

The Southern-themed comfort food restaurant with the very nostalgic name, Cracker Barrel is certainly steeped in the food and culture of the South — particularly that of the bayou. But even for a chain as widespread as Cracker Barrel, you can't hit on every menu item you create — you're bound to whiff on some from time to time. But for you the customer, it pays to know which menu items to avoid, which is why Chowhound created a list of eight dishes to avoid at Cracker Barrel.

You don't want your meal to end on a down note, which is why you should avoid ordering Cracker Barrel's biscuit beignets. We know, we know — beignets are a staple of bayou cuisine (they're even one of the most quintessential regional foods in America). But all this can't stop the fact that Cracker Barrel's rendition of the classic New Orleans dish simply fails to live up to the beignet's lofty reputation. Noted as being overly dry (possibly due to being made from biscuit dough) and criticized for not tasting quite right with the oil that they're fried in, it's safe to say that you could do yourself some good by ordering another dessert besides these.