The Best Cut Of Meat For Pepper Steak

First of all, when prepping your steak, be sure to cut against the grain so each bite will come out deliciously tender. A simple pepper steak sauce consists of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and sugar. If you want a thicker sauce, you can whisk in a pinch of cornstarch to make it nice and creamy. No pepper steak recipe would be quite right without sliced bell peppers, but you can add onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, or almost any other stir-fry veg. From there, you'll want some aromatics — garlic is a must, but ginger, shallots, and chives make great additions.

And, of course, there's an order of operations when dealing with your stir-fry ingredients. You'll need to saute the meat first and set it aside. Then cook the aromatics and veggies and add the beef back in. From there, simply mix in the sauce to a light simmer until it's sufficiently thick and has a nice sheen. It's a fast meal that's hearty and delicious — salty and sweet with plenty of umami flavor from the skirt steak. For more of a spicy kick, you can add chiles or a healthy spoonful of black pepper to the mix.

If skirt steak isn't available, flank steak makes a good substitution, and the cook will turn out pretty much the same, although skirt steak is slightly more marbled and juicy. And for a more economical option, you can sub in sirloin — it just won't be quite as tender. But whatever meat you use, you can have a wonderfully complex pepper steak made exactly to your specifications in under an hour.