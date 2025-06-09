The Proper Way To Eat A Burger

The birth of the all-American hamburger may still be up for debate. It could have been Texan Fletcher Davis who invented it in the 1880s, or possibly "Hamburger Charlie" Nagreen of Wisconsin, or maybe someone else entirely. But the proper way to eat one isn't up for discussion. Right? Right?! There's a top and bottom to a burger bun, and that should be enough information for us to determine the correct way to eat it. That's how it's always been done. Not so fast — there's a longstanding practice among some folks that's turned the burger world on its head, literally.

They insist we should be flipping them upside down to eat them. There have always been lots of tricks and tips for making a better burger, like adding a thumbprint to the center of the patty before cooking to help keep its shape and prevent moisture loss. But there are far less hacks related to the manner in which burgers should be consumed. The theory behind eating them upside down is that since the top bun is always thicker than the bottom, you're taking the stress off of the fragile bottom bun and preventing the meat juices from soaking it, helping to keep it from disintegrating. It's a radical idea and one that's gotten lots of pushback. And, we've learned, it's a practice that's been around for decades.