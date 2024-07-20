What You're Doing Wrong When Cooking Frozen Corn

It's hard to beat fresh corn right off the cob. But the reality is that most produce has a season, and you can't always find good-quality corn year round. Plus, shucking it can be a pain, so there are just times when using frozen corn is easier. Frozen corn is pre-sliced off the cob and broken up into individual kernels, making it perfect for adding to salads or topping off tacos. Plus, bagged frozen veggies are loaded with the same nutrients as the fresh kind but are much easier to keep on hand. But if you're cooking it and ending up with mushy, flavorless kernels every time, then you're probably doing it wrong.

Frozen corn has moisture in it, so the key to getting crispy, flavorful corn is to lose that moisture and gain texture with a slight char. There are a few methods that will give you this result, but the go-to way to do it is with a skillet. Don't boil it, because not only does this prevent that light crisp, but it also drowns out the corn's color and flavor.