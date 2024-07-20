What You're Doing Wrong When Cooking Frozen Corn
It's hard to beat fresh corn right off the cob. But the reality is that most produce has a season, and you can't always find good-quality corn year round. Plus, shucking it can be a pain, so there are just times when using frozen corn is easier. Frozen corn is pre-sliced off the cob and broken up into individual kernels, making it perfect for adding to salads or topping off tacos. Plus, bagged frozen veggies are loaded with the same nutrients as the fresh kind but are much easier to keep on hand. But if you're cooking it and ending up with mushy, flavorless kernels every time, then you're probably doing it wrong.
Frozen corn has moisture in it, so the key to getting crispy, flavorful corn is to lose that moisture and gain texture with a slight char. There are a few methods that will give you this result, but the go-to way to do it is with a skillet. Don't boil it, because not only does this prevent that light crisp, but it also drowns out the corn's color and flavor.
The best way to cook frozen corn
If you're boiling frozen corn, then you're doing it wrong, but it's still easy with other methods — promise. The skillet method is going to give you the best results because it can hit the heat, toast up a bit, and be ready to eat in no time. Plus, you can watch it as it cooks (unlike the air fryer method below), so you always know when it's done.
If you have a well-seasoned cast iron skillet, it's best to use it because the skillet will have non-stick qualities and you likely won't have to add oil or cooking spray to the pan. But if not, you can add a splash of oil — or butter, for even more flavor — to ensure the corn doesn't attach to the skillet. Once you place the corn on the heat, stir it every once in a while to make sure the kernels don't burn. It's done when it gets a slight char. Season the corn with salt and pepper to taste, but if you want to bring out its naturally sweet flavors, you can add a dash of sugar and toss the corn.
You can air fry frozen corn, too
If you don't want to break out the skillet, then the air fryer is a great way to give frozen corn a slight char without drying it out too much. Keep the heat setting at 360 degrees Fahrenheit, and check the corn every few minutes to ensure it doesn't burn. Shake the basket to shift the corn around a bit for more even charring. The only caveat is that some air fryer baskets have larger holes, so this method might not work depending on the size of the holes in your fryer basket.
Charred frozen corn can be used in a number of recipes; add a little butter to it for a basic side dish, or top it with Tajín or Cajun seasoning for a little extra flavor. It can also be used in corn salad with some mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, and desired seasonings, or even in an easy corn dip recipe. Once cooked, the corn will stay good in the refrigerator for up to five days.