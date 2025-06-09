4 Of The Best Bourbons To Add To Your Caramel Sauce

Bourbon caramel sauce is one of the world's most underrated boozy delights. It combines the richly sweet flavors of caramel with the complementary flavors of bourbon, grounded by a smoky wood flavor derived from the whiskey's barrel aging. Since bourbon also shares similar flavor profiles as caramel, creating a bourbon caramel sauce for the whiskey lover in your life is a no-brainer. It's pretty easy to make from scratch, but if you don't want to whip some up yourself (which is totally valid), you can add a shot or two of your chosen bourbon to your caramel as an easy way to elevate your dessert.

But, not all bourbon is the same. Generally speaking, there are quite a few ways you can take a bourbon-caramel combo to the next level. It just depends on what you're using your caramel sauce for, and what other flavors you want to supplement with your bourbon caramel sauce. You also have to keep proofs in mind; the higher the proof, the more alcohol bite your caramel has. Luckily, there are plenty of options available, and almost all of them can be used to make a delicious bourbon caramel sauce you can drizzle to your heart's content.