Here's Why Your Baked French Toast Keeps Coming Out Soggy

Baked French toast is a scrumptious breakfast casserole that'll make a regular morning feel like a holiday and a holiday morning feel like a breeze. Sweet, filling, and easy to make, this French toast caramel roll fusion infuses the house with amazing smells as it bakes and will wow everyone at the table. A fluffy, pillowy pile of baked French toast, topped with syrup and fresh fruit really is like having dessert for breakfast. And it's perfect alongside a baked Easter ham at Sunday brunch, maybe with some roasted strawberry and basil lemonade or a French 75, Ina Garten's favorite brunch cocktail.

The drawback to baked French toast is that it can get soggy. It's basically bread pudding after all, made up of thick chunks of bread in a heavy cream custard sauce. This breakfast casserole is supposed to come out fluffy and spongey, easily cut with a fork, and pleasant to chew. Done right, baked French toast is moist, but dry enough that it can still stand up to a generous helping of maple syrup garnish. There are a few ways a batch of baked French toast can go wrong, though, and some easy steps to take to make sure your next batch is not soggy.