The Problem Even Flight Attendants Struggle With When Bringing Food On A Plane

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like you, flight attendants may avoid certain foods on an airplane due to safety reasons, and onboard meals can get repetitive. Buying food before a flight at the airport gets pricey, so packing food is also a solution to saving money on food while traveling. Packing snacks and small meals is common amongst flight attendants, but they face challenges just as regular airline passengers do. The reality is, they often face the same limitations, like the TSA 3-1-1 liquid rule, not having consistent access to refrigeration, and maintaining the quality of food over long flights.

Chowhound spoke with Barbi Walsh, a journalist and veteran flight attendant, to get the scoop on this issue. Walsh has a few things she likes to bring on board. She says, "Personally, I'm not a fan of fast food, so anything like apples, bananas, or homemade sandwiches is fine."

It's easy enough to grab fruit from the grocery store and quickly prep a sandwich at home, but this isn't the challenging part. Walsh states, " ... Packing your food for airline travel isn't easy, especially if you're trying not to damage it. Even crew members have a hard time keeping fresh fruit from being damaged." For example, bananas are a good source of quick energy, fiber, and potassium, and the best part is that they don't need to be washed; however, a ripe banana can be squished into a sticky pulp if not stored correctly.