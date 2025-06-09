How To Order A Big Mac Grilled Cheese From McDonald's

There has been a growing interest in secret menu items at McDonald's. Hungry customers love finding new ways to put twists on classic menu items with the help of customizations and ordering hacks at McDonald's. What's most fun about these special orders is that customers are finding new ways to invent unique McDonald's items everyday.

In a TikTok posted in late May, one inventive customer came up with a new sandwich: the Big Mac grilled cheese. Essentially, this sandwich is a combination of a Big Mac and a regular cheeseburger. With some extra assembly steps, the sandwiches are stacked together to create a brand new sandwich.

It is important to note that this order hack does not actually involve grilling the sandwich, unlike what the name implies. What this hack does is make a larger, cheesier variation of a Big Mac. If you don't mind putting in a little effort to assemble the sandwich, the results can be quite tasty.