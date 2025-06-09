How To Order A Big Mac Grilled Cheese From McDonald's
There has been a growing interest in secret menu items at McDonald's. Hungry customers love finding new ways to put twists on classic menu items with the help of customizations and ordering hacks at McDonald's. What's most fun about these special orders is that customers are finding new ways to invent unique McDonald's items everyday.
In a TikTok posted in late May, one inventive customer came up with a new sandwich: the Big Mac grilled cheese. Essentially, this sandwich is a combination of a Big Mac and a regular cheeseburger. With some extra assembly steps, the sandwiches are stacked together to create a brand new sandwich.
It is important to note that this order hack does not actually involve grilling the sandwich, unlike what the name implies. What this hack does is make a larger, cheesier variation of a Big Mac. If you don't mind putting in a little effort to assemble the sandwich, the results can be quite tasty.
Making the Big Mac grilled cheese
Making a Big Mac grilled cheese isn't quite as simple as just stacking a cheeseburger on top of a Big Mac. To make this sandwich, first you need to remove the middle bun of the Big Mac; this can either be discarded or eaten as is but it isn't needed to make the Big Mac grilled cheese.
After that, remove the patty from the cheeseburger; this patty can either be discarded or eaten as is, like the middle bun of the Big Mac. Here is where it gets tricky: You need to remove the cheese from the cheeseburger, flip the buns upside down, then sandwich the cheese slice back in between the inverted buns.
Now it's time to assemble the Big Mac grilled cheese. Place the inverted, cheese-only cheeseburger where the middle bun of the Big Mac would be, stack the rest of the Big Mac on top, and you're all done with your hacked Big Mac. For extra secret menu fun, pair this hack with the ordering hack for fresh McDonald's fries to make a full meal.