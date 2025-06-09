Give Vanilla Ice Cream A Serious Flavor Boost With This Seasoning Blend
What if there was a pantry staple that could transform your vanilla ice cream scoop from plain to unforgettable? Enter chile lime seasoning blend. Either the wildly popular Mexican condiment Tajín, or the Tajín-inspired Trader Joe's seasoning — the combination of mild chili powder, lime, and salt offers a vibrant, tangy, slightly spicy kick that pairs shockingly well with vanilla's sweet creaminess.
To try it, simply sprinkle the seasoning over a bowl of vanilla ice cream. No need to mix or melt — the contrast of cold, creamy ice cream and zesty spice is where the magic lies. What seems like a TikTok-worthy food hack is actually rooted in tradition. In Mexico, the pairing of sweet and spice is nothing new. Mangonadas (also known as chamangos) mix mango with Tajín and pickled-fruit sauce chamoy, creating a chilly, spicy, sweet treat beloved during hot months. Or street vendors often sell fresh mango itself with a sprinkle of Tajín. That fusion of cooling sweetness and chili heat has even made its way to prepackaged treats like mango and Tajín sorbet bars.
What other ice cream flavors work with Tajín?
Instead of vanilla ice cream you could also go for the combo of chili seasoning with chocolate ice cream to mimic the flavors of a spicy-sweet Mexican hot chocolate. Or, try it with mango, lemon, or other fruity sorbet flavors for a more tropical sweetness. But no need to stop with Tajín on your ice cream. Ice cream's creamy, sweet base is a perfect canvas for bold, unconventional toppings — especially savory or spicy ones.
If you're looking to keep the spicy-and-sweet combo, the always-popular chili crisp is an easy and delicious option. For a salty-sweet vibe a bit of balsamic glaze over vanilla ice cream adds a deep, tangy sweetness with a touch of umami, or similarly, drizzling soy sauce on your ice cream (yes, really) creates a salty, caramel-like effect when paired with creamy bases. Another topping option is the ever-flexible hot honey – a drizzle on your ice cream will amp up the sweetness and hit you with a delightful hot-and-cold combo.