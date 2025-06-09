Give Vanilla Ice Cream A Serious Flavor Boost With This Seasoning Blend

What if there was a pantry staple that could transform your vanilla ice cream scoop from plain to unforgettable? Enter chile lime seasoning blend. Either the wildly popular Mexican condiment Tajín, or the Tajín-inspired Trader Joe's seasoning — the combination of mild chili powder, lime, and salt offers a vibrant, tangy, slightly spicy kick that pairs shockingly well with vanilla's sweet creaminess.

To try it, simply sprinkle the seasoning over a bowl of vanilla ice cream. No need to mix or melt — the contrast of cold, creamy ice cream and zesty spice is where the magic lies. What seems like a TikTok-worthy food hack is actually rooted in tradition. In Mexico, the pairing of sweet and spice is nothing new. Mangonadas (also known as chamangos) mix mango with Tajín and pickled-fruit sauce chamoy, creating a chilly, spicy, sweet treat beloved during hot months. Or street vendors often sell fresh mango itself with a sprinkle of Tajín. That fusion of cooling sweetness and chili heat has even made its way to prepackaged treats like mango and Tajín sorbet bars.