The Unexpected Condiment That Might Completely Change Your Next Bowl Of Ice Cream For The Better

The internet is full of people claiming to have stumbled upon the latest, greatest innovation in flavor — and sometimes you come across a recipe that has you really raising your eyebrows. That was the case when, this week, we started to notice a lot of people on social media talking about a trend that, while on the surface at least sounds fairly revolting, certainly piqued our interest. Yes, dear reader, this week (according to the internet) you should be topping your ice cream with ... soy sauce?

It's not exactly groundbreaking to put sweet and savory flavors together. From salted chocolate (and, of course, caramel) to miso butter cookies, the contrast of savory and sweet is a tale as old as culinary time. But come on ... soy sauce? Really? Well, in theory it works — soy sauce's bold, extremely salty flavor profile, rich and dark and packed with umami, should contrast beautifully with the freshness and milky sweetness of a great ice cream. Now, of course this depends on what kind of ice cream you use. We'd recommend going for a nice, simple vanilla (or fior di latte, if you're a real gelato fiend). The soy sauce is the star here, and vanilla will give it a clean, super sweet and gently spiced palate that'll really allow the bold, salty flavors of the soy sauce to shine. Start with just a little (this is something of an acquired taste) and ramp it up as you see fit.