Make This Popular Rum Cocktail With Whiskey For A Cowboy Twist This Summer

Few cocktails amplify summer sunshine quite like a piña colada. And whether you imagine sipping the drink poolside on vacation or whipping up your own version in the comforts of home, there's always room for a twist. Although the tropical brightness of a light rum may seem indispensable to the cocktail, don't rule out a whiskey swap.

Humorously called a cowboy colada, the riff delectably shifts the spirit base. Expect an added richness: caramel, spice, dried fruit, and vanilla notes, depending on the bottle of whiskey you use. Otherwise, you can keep the template unchanged, with lime juice, cream of coconut, and, of course, pineapple juice. When choosing pineapple juice for piña (or cowboy) coladas, it's best to go for freshly squeezed, guaranteeing a fresh, tangy-sweet palate.

The whiskey version of this cocktail brings out intriguing new flavors despite the simple swap. The whiskey accentuates a new depth in the coconut cream, but the acidity of the pineapple juice still keeps the flavors balanced. And whether you combine the ingredients in a shaker or reach for a blender, the drink's easy-to-make nature persists. So share a round with your friends or make several for yourself; this tropical tipple warrants the tip of a hat.