Create Your Grocery List Based On This One Aspect Of The Supermarket

Although there may be some outliers who love perusing under fluorescent lights, most folks want to get in and out of the supermarket or grocery store as quickly as possible. Obviously, bringing a list can speed things up a bit — but so can learning the lay of the land, like you're leading a heist in the next installment of the "Ocean's" franchise. For maximum efficiency, your grocery list should follow your route through the store, beginning with items closest to the entrance, wending through the aisles, and ending with the registers.

Fortunately for you, supermarkets across the country generally share a similar layout. The freshest items, like produce, dairy, meats, and in-house bakery items, typically line the perimeter of the store (which is why some folks say you should shop the grocery store perimeter first). Meanwhile the center aisles are populated with packaged goods like cereal, spices, frozen foods, and other standard pantry items.

Because the outer edge of the store is so standardized, those aisles are what you should scrutinize the most. By noting not only what lies along each lane, but also the precise locations of your preferred granola, red pepper flakes, tinned fish, and so on, you can plan your path so as to not waste a single step. With the minimized meandering, you'll be tapping to pay faster than ever.