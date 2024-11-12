When Shopping At The Grocery Store, Shop The Perimeter First

Grocery shopping is something we all do, and many of us have default routes or habits when we enter the store. Maybe you head to the right and weave through the aisles — like many U.S. shoppers — or perhaps you're disciplined enough to grab the few items you need and head straight to the checkout lines. Whatever your method, you're likely unconsciously influenced by the store's carefully designed layout, which holds true for most supermarkets. But with that in mind, you can be more calculated about how you shop to ensure you fill your cart with high-quality, healthy foods.

To shop more intentionally, a general rule of thumb is to start by focusing on the store's perimeter. This is where you'll find the freshest and least processed items, like produce, meat, dairy, and bakery goods. By prioritizing these sections, you can stock up on nutrient-dense foods before being tempted by the more processed products in the middle aisles. However, this rule does need a bit of an update. Grocery stores know that health-conscious shoppers often stick to the perimeter, so they've adapted by placing more indulgent, processed items there, too, hoping to trigger impulsive buys. This sort of deliberate planning is why the dairy aisle is located in the back left corner of the store. So, while it's a helpful guide, not everything around the edges is guaranteed to be healthy.