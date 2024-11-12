When Shopping At The Grocery Store, Shop The Perimeter First
Grocery shopping is something we all do, and many of us have default routes or habits when we enter the store. Maybe you head to the right and weave through the aisles — like many U.S. shoppers — or perhaps you're disciplined enough to grab the few items you need and head straight to the checkout lines. Whatever your method, you're likely unconsciously influenced by the store's carefully designed layout, which holds true for most supermarkets. But with that in mind, you can be more calculated about how you shop to ensure you fill your cart with high-quality, healthy foods.
To shop more intentionally, a general rule of thumb is to start by focusing on the store's perimeter. This is where you'll find the freshest and least processed items, like produce, meat, dairy, and bakery goods. By prioritizing these sections, you can stock up on nutrient-dense foods before being tempted by the more processed products in the middle aisles. However, this rule does need a bit of an update. Grocery stores know that health-conscious shoppers often stick to the perimeter, so they've adapted by placing more indulgent, processed items there, too, hoping to trigger impulsive buys. This sort of deliberate planning is why the dairy aisle is located in the back left corner of the store. So, while it's a helpful guide, not everything around the edges is guaranteed to be healthy.
Navigating the grocery store
Sure, you can stick to your usual shopping routine without worrying about the store's subtle influence on your decisions. But a little planning and mindfulness can transform your grocery trips. Skipping the perimeter is one of the common grocery shopping mistakes that can happen when you shop on autopilot. Like shopping without a list or buying out-of-season produce, it increases the likelihood of food waste and less healthy choices making their way into your cart.
While you're shopping the perimeter, focus on filling your cart with fresh, in-season produce, lean cuts of meat, and your dairy essentials. For the freshest options, grab perishable groceries from the back of the shelf where newer stock is typically placed. After you've tackled the perimeter, make smart choices in other sections, too. The freezer aisle offers frozen vegetables and proteins, which are great to have on hand. In the bakery, reach for whole grain breads for a healthier option. As for shelf-stable goods, dried beans, canned proteins, and canned fruits and vegetables (preferably low-sodium options) are all solid staples.
Once your cart is stocked with healthy choices, it's fine to indulge a little. But starting with the perimeter and making mindful decisions while walking through the store helps create a better balance overall. Also, try to be strategic about when you shop. A crowded store can make it harder to stay focused, and shopping at the wrong time might leave you with picked-over produce and fewer fresh options to choose from.