How To Turn A Basic Cake Into A Butterfly Using A Knife And Cookie Cutter
What kid (or adult) doesn't appreciate delicious cakes shaped into replicas of their favorite animals or better yet, colorful insects? Whether you have a bug-themed birthday party on the horizon or simply enjoy preparing an extra visually-appealing dessert, there's an easy way to cut your next cake into the shape of a beautiful butterfly. All you need is a sharp knife and a medium-sized, heart-shaped cookie cutter.
Start by preparing your favorite cake recipe, or take the easy route and upgrade boxed cake with unique ingredients like flavor extracts and liqueur for a homemade taste. Either way, bake your preferred batter in two round baking pans for easy shaping and make sure to cool your cakes completely before cutting. As demonstrated in the video below by YouTuber Frosted Ck, once your cake is sufficiently cooled, you can cut the layers in half so you have four in total. To start, shape two half-layers by placing both pieces cut side out, with the rounded edges touching in the center of the "butterfly."
Place the heart-shaped cutter in the top and bottom corners of one half-circle of cake and use the rounded arcs of the heart as a guide for your cuts. Once you mirror this shape to the other half of the cake circle, you can use the completed shape to cut the rest of your pieces. Once all halves have been cut, you can either assemble the halves to make one, two-layer cake, or two single-layer butterfly cakes.
More creative ways to prepare and serve your next butterfly cake
To ensure you don't encounter any mishaps in the cake-shaping process, before baking, rub the sides of each cake pan with oil or butter and flour and line the bottoms with parchment paper before pouring in the batter. Then, once your cakes are perfectly cooled, you can remove them from the pans with ease.
When you're ready to shape, use the knife technique for perfectly cut cake every time. Before each cut, simply run a specialty cake knife or serrated knife under hot running water. This ensures every cut will be ultra-precise and fairly mess-free. Just make sure to dry your knife, each time, after rinsing. Once you're faced with a perfectly-shaped butterfly confection, use one of many unique ways to decorate your sheet cakes.
Whether you're making one double-layer cake or two thin cakes, use your favorite buttercream frosting for an ultra-creamy finish. Feel free to incorporate food coloring for a more dramatic effect. That being said, if you'd rather apply your cake's icing with a more sophisticated kitchen tool besides a butter knife, consider purchasing a decorating kit from Amazon like the Riccle Piping Bags and Tips Set.
When it comes to toppings, use a variety of foods for extra color and flavor. To give your delightful butterfly cake a more definitive design, ingredients like toasted nuts, chocolate candies, and fresh fruit are all worthwhile options.