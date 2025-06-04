How To Turn A Basic Cake Into A Butterfly Using A Knife And Cookie Cutter

What kid (or adult) doesn't appreciate delicious cakes shaped into replicas of their favorite animals or better yet, colorful insects? Whether you have a bug-themed birthday party on the horizon or simply enjoy preparing an extra visually-appealing dessert, there's an easy way to cut your next cake into the shape of a beautiful butterfly. All you need is a sharp knife and a medium-sized, heart-shaped cookie cutter.

Start by preparing your favorite cake recipe, or take the easy route and upgrade boxed cake with unique ingredients like flavor extracts and liqueur for a homemade taste. Either way, bake your preferred batter in two round baking pans for easy shaping and make sure to cool your cakes completely before cutting. As demonstrated in the video below by YouTuber Frosted Ck, once your cake is sufficiently cooled, you can cut the layers in half so you have four in total. To start, shape two half-layers by placing both pieces cut side out, with the rounded edges touching in the center of the "butterfly."

Place the heart-shaped cutter in the top and bottom corners of one half-circle of cake and use the rounded arcs of the heart as a guide for your cuts. Once you mirror this shape to the other half of the cake circle, you can use the completed shape to cut the rest of your pieces. Once all halves have been cut, you can either assemble the halves to make one, two-layer cake, or two single-layer butterfly cakes.