The Coffee Chain That Serves Up The Best Cup Of Matcha Around

A good matcha latte deserves a place on every self-respecting cafe's menu. More than just a replacement for green tea, matcha can give you the same caffeinated boost as a coffee without the burnout or mid-afternoon crash that usually accompanies it. Combining that same matcha with the creamy format of a latte is just one more way that you can enjoy this earthy, somewhat herbal beverage. But not every cafe nails its matcha latte. That's why you should always grab a matcha latte from Blue Bottle Coffee when you have the chance.

Chowhound recently took 10 coffee chains and ranked their matcha lattes from worst to best, with the option from Blue Bottle Coffee emerging as the victor over the likes of Starbucks, Dunkin', Peet's, and others. Regarded as being a smooth drink that doesn't rely on sweetness, Blue Bottle Coffee's matcha latte achieved a balance of having the unique taste of the matcha present without it being overpowering. Likewise, the cafe didn't let its whole milk completely mask the high-quality, ceremonial grade matcha within the latte. For a matcha latte that ticks all the necessary boxes, Blue Bottle Coffee should be on your radar.