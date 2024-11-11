Carrot Cake Has Actually Been Around Since The Middle Ages

Vanilla cake, chocolate cake, strawberry shortcake — all of these are cherished desserts that feature at birthday parties, anniversaries, and whatever other celebrations you see fit. And if you look closely (read: not closely at all), you'll see that none of these cakes have any hint of a vegetable in them. After all, veggies are way out of place in sweet desserts, right? Some would argue that this is true, but if so, how in tarnation did carrot cake become so prevalent as an iconic dessert in its own right?

Carrot cake might not be quite as popular as other cakes you could mention, but it still has a firm foothold among its peers. Celebrity chefs such as Ina Garten have tips for improving your carrot cake, and people have even begun swapping out carrots for another underrated vegetable — these tips and modifications both testaments to carrot cake's staying power in the dessert scene. This tradition of modification actually goes way back to carrot cake's inception, which happened much further back in time than you might think. While carrot cake as you know it really came about in the 1900s, its origin dates all the way back to the Middle Ages, with a Swiss recipe from the 10th century serving as possible evidence of an early version of carrot cake. So, if you thought there was something archaic about throwing carrots in a cake, you're not wrong — although perhaps the term "time-honored" is more apt for something with such lasting influence.