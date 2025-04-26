The Kitchen Staple Jacques Pepin Loves That's Available At Dollar General

Butter is a critical ingredient when it comes to baked goods, and French chef Jacques Pepin has a favorite must-use spread. Per an article with Food & Wine, Pepin likes a rather common brand: Land O Lakes. The cookbook author told the publication, "Years ago, I started using Land O Lakes because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine." The good news is how accessible this brand of butter is. You can find it at just about any grocery store or convenience store, including Dollar General.

However, not all things at Dollar General are a dollar, and that includes this dairy spread. A package of 2 sticks of salted Land O Lakes butter, totaling 8 ounces, will set you back $4, while a package containing 4 sticks of unsalted butter, weighing 1 pound, costs $3.95. Surprisingly, the salted version of this brand is more expensive at Dollar General stores than at other retailers, where it can run anywhere from $5.39 a pound for Land O Lakes salted butter to $6.79. The unsalted version is definitely a good buy at Dollar General. At other retailers, the unsalted spread typically priced at between $4.49 to $7.19 a pound. This is why you may have to shop at multiple grocery stores if you want to save money.