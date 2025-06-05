All You Need Is A Nickel To Check The Accuracy Of Your Kitchen Scale

From tracking caloric intake to perfectly measuring out ingredients when you're cooking, kitchen scales can be super-useful. That being said, an inaccurate kitchen scale can seriously throw off your game. Thankfully, it's not hard to test the accuracy of your kitchen scale — all you need is a nickel.

Before you whip up your next batch of perfectly portioned cupcakes using your kitchen scale, give this trick a try. Start by getting your kitchen scale out and setting it to zero. When you place a nickel on the scale, it should read 5 grams. Don't use a super beat-up coin, its weight may have changed. If you want to double-check with another coin, throw on a penny; it should weigh 2.5 grams.