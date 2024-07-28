Bake Perfectly Portioned Cupcakes With A Kitchen Scale Technique

Whether you're whipping up sweet treats for a bake sale or simply want to satisfy sugar cravings, cupcakes are hard to beat. Compact and portable thanks to their delicate paper thin liner, the scrumptious single-serving desserts are an easy way to have some cake without having to spend the whole day baking one. Plus, as if they weren't convenient enough, it's even possible to prepare a small batch of cupcakes in an air fryer — no oven required.

But no matter how you choose to cook cupcakes, portioning them evenly is where the true difficulty lies. Any baker worth their weight in flour knows how tricky it can be to fill a cupcake liner to the optimal level — let alone to repeat the process perfectly until you run out of batter. Fortunately, there's a must-have baking tool that can simplify this step while satisfying any perfectionist tendencies: a digital kitchen scale.

When baking cupcakes, set aside measuring cups and ice cream scoops in favor of a scale. Instead of struggling to pour the same amount of batter into each liner by eyeing it, place them on a kitchen scale one at a time and measure out each dessert by weight before placing them in a muffin tin. You can also weigh your batter to check exactly how much to reserve for each treat. Set an empty mixing bowl on the scale to zero it out, then take its total weight with the added batter and divide it by your number of cupcakes. The result? Perfectly portioned cupcakes.

