Peanut butter and jellies are one of those simple yet scrumptious meals introduced to us as children that we never really grow out of. After all, why would we? Creamy, sweet, and tangy with nutty, caramelized undertones, a classic PB&J is timeless for a good reason. Delicious as a classic PB&J is, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form. Next time you're craving this quintessential pairing, introduce a new player to the roster — miso paste.

Miso is a traditional Japanese paste made by fermenting soybeans with koji fungus, cultures, and salt water. A creamy umami bomb that requires only a small amount to transform a dish, miso paste might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when brainstorming ways to zhuzh up a PB&J. However, sweet and savory flavors can amplify one another, like a culinary yin and yang. The sweet, fruity taste of jam is enhanced by the salty, umami-tinted flavor of miso, and peanut butter, with its rustic, caramelized earthiness, blends surprisingly well with the nutty undercurrents in miso. Miso paste, which is easy to spread, shares a similar consistency to peanut butter, which means it won't disrupt the textural quality of your PB&J.

To enjoy the subtle depth and complexity that miso paste brings to this perennial sandwich, be mindful of which brand of peanut butter you select. While those containing added sugar and palm oil can enrich certain recipes, the naturally toasty taste of pure peanut butter is essential for enjoying the subtleties and a miso-kissed PB&J.