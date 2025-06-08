The Meaningful Gesture You Mustn't Forget Before Leaving A Sushi Restaurant

There's an underrated artistry behind making food. It's not just about memorizing the ingredients or knowing the difference between julienne and shredded. With Japanese sushi chefs, there's also learning how to craft the best rice and training in how to pick the perfect fish, both of which take years to master before finally being considered as such. Sushi chefs are called shokunin, which translates to artisan, connoting the unrelenting pursuit and commitment to continuous training. So, the next time you dine, don't forget to thank your chef, as not doing so might be one of the dining mistakes you're making at a sushi restaurant.

A simple "gochisousama deshita" would do the trick, especially if you're in Japan. It means thank you for the meal and is often used after eating. Pairing that with a 15-degree bow would definitely do wonders. Even if you're in a good sushi restaurant in America and the chef is Japanese, it's sure to make their day when you take an extra step to show your appreciation for their culture and the culinary journey.