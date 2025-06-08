The Meaningful Gesture You Mustn't Forget Before Leaving A Sushi Restaurant
There's an underrated artistry behind making food. It's not just about memorizing the ingredients or knowing the difference between julienne and shredded. With Japanese sushi chefs, there's also learning how to craft the best rice and training in how to pick the perfect fish, both of which take years to master before finally being considered as such. Sushi chefs are called shokunin, which translates to artisan, connoting the unrelenting pursuit and commitment to continuous training. So, the next time you dine, don't forget to thank your chef, as not doing so might be one of the dining mistakes you're making at a sushi restaurant.
A simple "gochisousama deshita" would do the trick, especially if you're in Japan. It means thank you for the meal and is often used after eating. Pairing that with a 15-degree bow would definitely do wonders. Even if you're in a good sushi restaurant in America and the chef is Japanese, it's sure to make their day when you take an extra step to show your appreciation for their culture and the culinary journey.
Hats off to the chef
Another way to acknowledge the chef's culinary masterpiece is to point out which dish you liked best, especially at an omakase, a type of dining experience where you let the chef take full reins of what they'll serve. Choosing omakase on its own is already a compliment in itself because it shows that you trust their skill enough to let them lead the way. However, displaying your deep love for the dish will make the compliment go the extra mile. Some regulars would even buy the chef a drink, so if you find yourself frequenting a sushi restaurant, feel free to do that. It might be odd to do so if it's your first timer in Japan, but they might understand if you're in America, due to the cultural differences. While you're at it, order yourself a sake — the perfect sushi pairing.
Don't be afraid to chat with them, too (let Google Translate help). They'll be delighted by your effort to show your appreciation of the dishes, because they have trained for years to make them. Ask them about what they're making to show your curiosity, but never ever tell them to switch things up, like leaving out rice in sushi, for example, as it's considered rude.