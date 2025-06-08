The Unexpected Side You Should Absolutely Serve With Pork Soup Dumplings
Pork soup dumplings, also known as xiao long bao, are a Chinese dumpling filled with a flavorful, brothy pork soup. They may seem intimidating, but as long as you know how to eat them like a pro, you'll be ordering them every time you go out for dim sum. Or you could show off your own cooking chops and make them from scratch. It just takes a bit of effort and some dumpling-making skills (if you don't know how, learning is part of the fun, so get to practicing, whether it's gyoza, potstickers, or dumplings). But once you've mastered the art of making perfect soup dumplings, you'll want to complete your meal with the best side dish you can think of, and one unexpected dish is an absolute perfect pairing that you may not be expecting.
Pickled mustard greens don't automatically come to mind when you think of side dishes for dumplings — you might lean instead toward a bowl of crispy fried rice, delicate scallion pancakes, or even some spicy kimchi. In fact, Chinese cuisine is flooded with delectable side dishes, and learning to navigate your way around a dim sum meal that includes steamed pork soup dumplings along with multiple other small-bite dishes is just part of the fun. But pickled mustard greens will add a bomb of flavor to an already delicious meal that you won't be expecting. They're tangy with a hint of spice and a bit of the bitterness that plants are known for. The explosion of flavor is the perfect contrast to the rich, savory taste of pork soup dumplings.
Different cultures clearly agree on mustard greens
Pork soup dumplings are an iconic part of Chinese cuisine, so it's no surprise to learn that pickled mustard greens, a common crop grown in China and frequently found in stir-fries, are the perfect match. But this leafy side dish is found in plenty of other cuisines as well, which is a clear testament to just how good they are. You'll find versions in Vietnamese, Japanese, American, and European dishes as well, making them a well-rounded veggie that will be able to find a home at just about any table.
Aside from the amazing flavor you get from pickled mustard greens (they are a combination of tangy and spicy flavors) and the fact that they provide a green vegetable component to a meal, there is a lot of common sense behind the dish. They are high in antioxidants and full of fiber, but while you might be more familiar with mustard greens cooked fresh with meals like a baked salmon with mustard greens and chickpeas, once pickled, mustard greens have a pretty decent shelf life (they'll keep in the fridge for several weeks), so you don't have to do extra prep work every time you want a delicious side dish. The greens themselves are known for their bitterness, and the pickling process helps to tame that harsh flavor so they are more appealing and work with more dishes. Whether it is the burst of taste, the healthy addition to a meal, or the convenience of pickled greens, this easy side dish is a no-brainer to round out a meal of delicious foods like soft, doughy soup dumplings filled with juicy broth and succulent chunks of pork.