The Unexpected Side You Should Absolutely Serve With Pork Soup Dumplings

Pork soup dumplings, also known as xiao long bao, are a Chinese dumpling filled with a flavorful, brothy pork soup. They may seem intimidating, but as long as you know how to eat them like a pro, you'll be ordering them every time you go out for dim sum. Or you could show off your own cooking chops and make them from scratch. It just takes a bit of effort and some dumpling-making skills (if you don't know how, learning is part of the fun, so get to practicing, whether it's gyoza, potstickers, or dumplings). But once you've mastered the art of making perfect soup dumplings, you'll want to complete your meal with the best side dish you can think of, and one unexpected dish is an absolute perfect pairing that you may not be expecting.

Pickled mustard greens don't automatically come to mind when you think of side dishes for dumplings — you might lean instead toward a bowl of crispy fried rice, delicate scallion pancakes, or even some spicy kimchi. In fact, Chinese cuisine is flooded with delectable side dishes, and learning to navigate your way around a dim sum meal that includes steamed pork soup dumplings along with multiple other small-bite dishes is just part of the fun. But pickled mustard greens will add a bomb of flavor to an already delicious meal that you won't be expecting. They're tangy with a hint of spice and a bit of the bitterness that plants are known for. The explosion of flavor is the perfect contrast to the rich, savory taste of pork soup dumplings.