2 Simple Cocktails That Prove Gin And Ginger Ale Are A Perfect Pair

There's lots to love about fizzy cocktails. Simple to make and even easier to enjoy, there's a magic to picking a bubbly mixer that meshes well with a base spirit. And a pairing that dependably delivers is gin and ginger ale. No, it's not only the alliteration; it's the fantastic blend of flavors that intertwines the two beverages.

As opposed to ginger beer, ginger ale offers a sweeter and more carbonated composition. Such qualities make it a wonderful mixer for gin; the sugar softens the spirit's boozy notes, while its bubbly nature makes the drink fizzy and fun. Throw in the wildly varied aromatic palate of gin — from juniper's typical piney notes to spiced, floral, and citrus flavors — and the combination really intrigues. So depending on the bottle you use, ginger ale mingles with such flavors in unexpected ways. Think of the pairing like matching and mingling gins and tonics, but with a softer, less spirituous palate.

The gentle earthiness and subtle kick of ginger in ginger ale is also a great match for gin. All you need to build delicious gin and ginger ale cocktails besides the two ingredients is a bit of ice and some optional flavor twists. So experiment with the pairing, and you'll find a top ginger ale cocktail worth making in no time.