2 Simple Cocktails That Prove Gin And Ginger Ale Are A Perfect Pair
There's lots to love about fizzy cocktails. Simple to make and even easier to enjoy, there's a magic to picking a bubbly mixer that meshes well with a base spirit. And a pairing that dependably delivers is gin and ginger ale. No, it's not only the alliteration; it's the fantastic blend of flavors that intertwines the two beverages.
As opposed to ginger beer, ginger ale offers a sweeter and more carbonated composition. Such qualities make it a wonderful mixer for gin; the sugar softens the spirit's boozy notes, while its bubbly nature makes the drink fizzy and fun. Throw in the wildly varied aromatic palate of gin — from juniper's typical piney notes to spiced, floral, and citrus flavors — and the combination really intrigues. So depending on the bottle you use, ginger ale mingles with such flavors in unexpected ways. Think of the pairing like matching and mingling gins and tonics, but with a softer, less spirituous palate.
The gentle earthiness and subtle kick of ginger in ginger ale is also a great match for gin. All you need to build delicious gin and ginger ale cocktails besides the two ingredients is a bit of ice and some optional flavor twists. So experiment with the pairing, and you'll find a top ginger ale cocktail worth making in no time.
Craft a gin buck or foghorn for a simple gin and ginger ale drink
When you think of ginger cocktails, the Moscow mule (served in its iconic copper mug) is likely among the first drinks that comes to mind. Indeed, the classic pairs vodka and ginger beer to incredible results — a combo that also translates well with gin in a gin gin mule (which incorporates mint as well). Yet, don't sleep on the gin buck, a slightly less well-known but nevertheless delicious mixed drink. Widespread during the early 20th century, the old-school combination showcases the pairing's flavor potential.
This drink swaps the ginger beer for ale, yielding a softer, sweeter, and more easy-sipping riff on the mixed drink. Served in a spacious Collins glass filled to the top with ginger ale, you'll get a generous volume of cocktail to sip on, making it great for parties and outdoor events. And assembly is easy-peasy: Throw in a shot of gin, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice for tartness, and complete with ginger ale in an ice-packed Collins glass.
If you prefer something a tad stiffer, craft the foghorn, which typically uses twice the amount of gin without any ice, and is topped up with ginger ale in a smaller old fashioned glass. In either option, feel free to experiment with a gin of your choosing. Both cocktails are a great canvas for a classic London dry, a less intense Plymouth, or the expansive flavors of innovative gin styles. And you can construct the foghorn with a sweeter, typically barrel-aged Old Tom gin for a richer, more dessert-like sling.
Layer additional flavors into a ginger gin fizz
Another cocktail that proves just how good the pairing of gin and ginger ale can be is a ginger gin fizz. There are a few ways to add some flavorful twists to the mix when making a ginger gin fizz. The simplest version winks at a mojito, employing lime juice, agave nectar, and mint for an extra-refreshing take. Alternatively, add some sugar, bitters, lemon, and raw ginger for a more classic palate. And to lend the cocktail a nice foamy top, you can throw in some egg white, which you should dry shake with the rest of the ingredients before adding ice. Mix and match with flavored syrups and varying bitters — perhaps berry, citrus, or something ginger-based — to incorporate new layers.
You can also dress up and take such a style of drink into other flavor directions by incorporating varying liqueurs. If you're a fan of gin's floral notes, then elderflower liqueur is a great call. Alternatively, for brighter, fruitier flavors, an orange liqueur — like triple sec, Cointreau, or Grand Marnier – fits the bill. The gin fizz template is forgiving yet creative, showcasing all the incredible gin and ginger ale possibilities.