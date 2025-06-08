How Long Does A Filet-O-Fish Sandwich From McDonald's Last After You've Ordered It?

If you're craving McDonald's, you can go for anything from a classic Big Mac to a chicken sandwich — or even the iconic Filet-O-Fish. There are plenty of hacks to upgrade your Filet-O-Fish, but if you order this sandwich, keep in mind that it's seafood, which means it's perishable. Never keep a Filet-O-Fish out at room temperature for more than two hours, and if the sandwich is outside in a temperature above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it's only safe to eat for one hour. If you store it in the refrigerator, it should be consumed within three to four days, per USDA guidelines on cooked seafood.

The Filet-O-Fish's history dates back to the 1960s; it was introduced as a way to boost burger sales that had fallen during the Catholic season of Lent. While the sandwich has become a menu staple, as with all perishable foods, that Alaskan cod fillet doesn't last forever. From a food safety standpoint, you'll get a lot more time out of it if you keep it in the refrigerator, but the quality of the sandwich starts to deteriorate if you don't eat it right away.