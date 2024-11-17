How To Reheat McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So They're Perfectly Crispy

If there's a more satisfying fast food poultry order than the classic McDonald's McNugget, it's hard to imagine. Whether you decide to work your way through the definitive McDonald's nugget sauces or go straight up, these little bites of chicken-y goodness are well-seasoned, juicy and tender on the inside, and perfectly crisp on the outside.

That textural contrast is a major part of what makes a McNugget so craveable. But some days, you may wind up bringing home more than you are prepared to eat — particularly as you can order up to 40 at a time. That's not a problem if your household has nugget lovers, but bringing them back to their fresh-from-the-fryer state requires a little consideration. And while a microwave or conventional oven can do the job, the method that will deliver that crispy perfection is your air fryer.

An air fryer is able to get your food super crispy since it is essentially a small convection oven that circulates intense heat. This means your nuggets will get an even warm-up on all sides, and when you remove them, their exterior won't suffer the sogginess it might with other options. The bonus is that this reheated treat will be ready almost as fast as you can say, "Do you want fries with that?"