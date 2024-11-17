How To Reheat McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So They're Perfectly Crispy
If there's a more satisfying fast food poultry order than the classic McDonald's McNugget, it's hard to imagine. Whether you decide to work your way through the definitive McDonald's nugget sauces or go straight up, these little bites of chicken-y goodness are well-seasoned, juicy and tender on the inside, and perfectly crisp on the outside.
That textural contrast is a major part of what makes a McNugget so craveable. But some days, you may wind up bringing home more than you are prepared to eat — particularly as you can order up to 40 at a time. That's not a problem if your household has nugget lovers, but bringing them back to their fresh-from-the-fryer state requires a little consideration. And while a microwave or conventional oven can do the job, the method that will deliver that crispy perfection is your air fryer.
An air fryer is able to get your food super crispy since it is essentially a small convection oven that circulates intense heat. This means your nuggets will get an even warm-up on all sides, and when you remove them, their exterior won't suffer the sogginess it might with other options. The bonus is that this reheated treat will be ready almost as fast as you can say, "Do you want fries with that?"
The process of reheating your McNuggets in the air fryer
Like so many air fryer recipes, this process is a snap. After simply preheating your device, you can pop your nuggets inside, spreading them out in the basket. Be cautious not to crowd the pieces, so they each have equal opportunity for heat exposure.
As far as time and temperature, recommendations range from 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for anywhere from three to five minutes, and this may depend on whether you're pulling your poultry from the cold fridge. As all air fryers are not created equal in terms of power, you can experiment a bit to find the sweet spot for your perfect level of crispiness, and you may also want to try shaking the basket or flipping your nuggets halfway through.
One important rule of thumb is to check the internal temperature of your nuggets to ensure that they're good to go from a food safety perspective. You're looking for a reading of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you happen to have a handful of those super flavorful McDonald's fries on hand too, you can even try tossing those in to crisp up. With this handy air fryer trick, pretty soon you'll have a fast food feast worthy of the Golden Arches right in your own home.