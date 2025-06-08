Veggie Burgers Getting Too Mushy? Your Grill Might Be The Problem

A good old veggie burger is a totally different (meat-free) animal than the commercially available compounds intended to mimic the common beef variety that have hit the market in recent years. For one, the best veggie burgers are made from whole foods like lentils, versus the processed foodstuffs that make up some of those "bloody" grocery store alternatives. Properly prepared plant-based burgers pre-date them all, and they're truly something to (be)hold (or eat with a knife and fork). But, unlike more modern meat alternatives optimized for convenience and consistency, cook your veggie burgers the wrong way, and they'll end up smushed and soggy.

The wrong way, in this case, has a lot to do with your heat source. The gas or charcoal grill is tops for creating smoky flavor and appetizing, caramelized lines, but the grates that enable those tasty, attractive patterns are positioned to fail even the best-made veggie burger patties. A veggie burger's components — vegetables, alliums, beans, and sometimes binders like eggs or egg substitutes — create moist patties that you could also equitably describe as soggy on their best day. The combination is practically designed to drop through a grill's metal slots. So it's best to swap the grill in favor of flat cooking surfaces that can heat the veggie burger's whole surface, maintaining its structural integrity in the process.