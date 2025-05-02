How To Get A Fresh Sandwich At Wendy's Every Time

Wendy's made itself famous thanks to its classic square burger patty, but its menu has grown to include chicken and fish sandwiches, too. As with most fast food chains, warming drawers allow Wendy's to prep certain products in advance, then quickly put together sandwiches to avoid long wait times. But if you want a sandwich that hasn't been sitting in a warming drawer, there's one easy trick: Just ask them to put a new one on the grill.

Wendy's prides itself on using fresh, never frozen beef, and while each sandwich is prepared to order, this clever language likely means they're assembled when you order them; elements like beef and chicken are often cooked prior to ordering. Wendy's beef patties are often sitting on the grill, while the chicken is usually placed in a warming drawer. And you have to specifically ask for the restaurant to put a new one on the grill rather than asking for a "fresh" one. According to Reddit users who have tried this trick, some restaurants might give pushback on the "fresh" terminology because the brand uses fresh, never frozen beef — it's even the reason its famous chili exists.