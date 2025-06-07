The Unmarked Stairs In Spokane That Lead To One Of The City's Best Restaurants

Everyone likes a secret, even when that secret has gotten out. Such is the case in Spokane, Washington, where one of the city's best restaurants is hidden at the bottom of an unmarked staircase inside an old brick building. The Hogwash Whiskey Den is quite possibly one of the best places to eat and drink in Spokane, receiving accolades on a number of pride points: its ramen, its chicken sandwich, its craft cocktails, and even its bartender.

But it isn't just the food and the drinks that make it such a local hot spot, although inside you'll find a pretty impressive assortment of food and beverages. To find the Hogwash Whiskey Den, you'll have to first find the Washington Cracker Company building, an old brick multi-story building in the city's East Downtown Historic District. Even then, you'll have to put a little work into grabbing a meal or a drink. The restaurant is tucked away in the basement, at the bottom of an unmarked staircase.

Eating your way through the best of the secret menu items at In-N-Out is a pretty awesome undertaking, but it doesn't compare to the feeling of heading down an unmarked stairway to find a hidden culinary treasure. It's akin to winning a scavenger hunt when you finally get to sit down and order some food and drinks.