7Up's Original Formula Contained A Substance That Really Put The 'Up' In The Drink

Back at the turn of the 19th and early 20th century, when soft drinks like Coca-Cola and Pepsi were first created, it was mainly pharmacists who came up with these beloved (and demonized) drinks with the idea of creating health tonics. As an example, Pepsi was named after the medical term for indigestion, that is, dyspepsia. But back then, what was considered healthy was a bit different from today. While Coke actually contained small amounts of cocaine, 7Up contained lithium, a mood-stabilizer that today is used to treat bipolar disorder and some forms of depression.

7Up's inventor — Charles Leiper Grigg, who wasn't a pharmacist — highlighted the use of lithium citrate, a naturally occurring alkali metal with psychotropic (or mood altering) effects, in his soda. He allegedly named it Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon Lime Soda, but it was more likely simply called 7Up from the beginning. The meaning of this mysterious moniker has been lost to time, but the "up" part may be related to lithium's enhancing effects. A the time Grigg created his new drink, lithium was a bit of a mystery and didn't come into use as a psychiatric drug until around 20 years later.