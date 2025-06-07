The Sicilian Olive That Gives Pizza A Bright, Summery Twist

Most people gravitate toward the bold when it comes to olives, opting for Kalamatas's signature brine or the sharp tang of a tiny, plum-colored Niçoise. But there's another contender quietly winning over pizza lovers, snackers, and celebs alike: Castelvetrano. The olives, which boast Italian chef Giada Del Laurentiis in their fanbase, have an unassuming taste that's sweet and salty in equal measure.

This means its flavors don't dominate the dish, unlike its punchier counterparts, and it can sit well alongside a variety of toppings. The firm, snappy texture of the Castelvetrano can also add a satisfying contrast to other toppings, such as soft cheese or veggies, whether they're thrown on whole or roughly chopped. They're proof that, sometimes, the best ingredients are the ones that let everything else shine. Oh, if you're thinking olives should be the occasional indulgence, here's some good news: Castelvetranos are surprisingly light. They're also a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, meaning they're not just a tasty choice, but a nutritious one.