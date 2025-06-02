We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shot glasses may be the smallest item in your home bar, but they tend to multiply quickly. The history of the shot and the shot glass is a bit fuzzy, but one thing that's clear is that shot glasses today have certainly transcended their simple purpose. These days they come in all sorts of fun and crazy designs, acting as great souvenirs, irresistibly funny gifts, and practical bar essentials when you're into celebrating a good time in style. In short, if you're not into making edible Bloody Mary pickle shot glasses or bite-sized shot glasses made from marshmallows that disappear after each use, it can be quite easy to accumulate an entire collection. If you have a whole bunch carelessly stuffed in a drawer in your kitchen, trust us, you're not alone.

There are many ways to repurpose your shot glasses in various creative projects. From using them as candle holders to storing other random household items, the possibilities are truly endless. These organizational methods unfortunately may put your shot glass out of commission for its true, intended use, though. If you want to keep them in useful rotation in your house, it is better to commit to a functional way to store them. Whether you're looking for a way to keep them safely organized and packed away in your hall closet or nicely on display in the middle of the kitchen, we've explored 10 creative ways to organize your shot glasses.