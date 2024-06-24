Turn Your Pickles Into Bloody Mary Shot Glasses And Thank Us Later

Bloody mary pickle shots aren't hard to make, particularly if you're already familiar with the bloody mary cocktail. Start by taking some large pickles of any variety (horseradish pickles, for example, would work well with the spicy ingredients in the drink) and cutting off the ends to create flat bottoms. Slice the pickles in half and carefully hollow out the center of each with a small spoon (a ¼ teaspoon is ideal, and less risky than using a paring knife) to make room for your boozy concoction. For some extra richness (to cut through the acidity), you could even try securing some bacon around each pickle and baking the shot glasses in the oven.

Advertisement

Now for the fun part — coating the rims in seasoning (Old Bay seasoning, chili lime seasoning, and Montreal steak seasoning all work well, though you could also experiment with celery salt, which is sometimes used in the base of a bloody mary). Simply fill a small bowl with your seasoning of choice, flip the pickles upside down, and give them a good twirl in the mixture.

The final step in the process, of course, is to add the bloody mary mixture. Use your favorite bloody mary recipe (even if all you have to do is chuck the ingredients in a blender), then line up your makeshift shot glasses and pour the mixture right in. Top with a celery leaf and ta-da, you're ready to start calling drinking the shots.

Advertisement