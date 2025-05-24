Don't Throw Out Plastic Takeout Containers: The Genius Way To Use Them In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The kitchen can be a place where we generate a lot of trash, from takeout boxes to food waste. When possible, it's great to find creative new ways to use these items rather than tossing them, whether that means reusing old coffee grounds to deodorize your kitchen or turning glass yogurt jars into spice storage. So if you're one of those people who can't help but hoard plastic takeout containers, prepare to be validated: As it turns out, those clear clamshell containers that once held your leftovers also work great as a mini greenhouse.

After you find a container tall enough to leave space for soil and seedlings, it's as simple as adding drainage in the form of a few holes in the bottom, and then the DIY greenhouse is ready to help you successfully start a vegetable garden. The plastic acts similarly to the transparent walls of a true glass greenhouse, letting in lots of light and heat and then trapping it within, protecting your plants from the weather and keeping them cozy at a consistently warm temperature. This is especially helpful if you live in a place with harsh winters and you're looking to start your seedlings before you're confident that the last frost is over.

Even if you're not quite ready to grow your own tomatoes, there's no better feeling than seeing "basil" listed in a recipe's ingredient list and simply reaching over to your indoor herb garden to grab what you need. Once your seedlings have reached the top of the container (usually about six to eight weeks), you can transplant them into the ground — and save the container to reuse for the next season's seeds!