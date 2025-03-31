How To Properly Clean A Panini Press
The panini press is a countertop appliance that's ideal for making all kinds of sandwiches; you can even cook a whole chicken in one if you're willing to get creative. No matter the budget, there's a style for everyone. But an appliance like this isn't just something you can toss in the dishwasher. For the longest-lasting panini press, you have to clean it properly.
The first rule of thumb is to avoid cleaning the panini press until it's mostly cooled off; if it's too hot, you risk burning yourself. However, don't wait until it's fully cooled, or the stuck-on food might be a little harder to get off. And prior to cleaning it, make sure you have the right tools — you'll need baking soda, dish cloths, paper towels, and a little water. Start with getting the bigger stuff first, such as any excess cooking spray, by wiping the press with paper towels. Go over the press a few times to ensure all grease is removed. Then, use baking soda to remove stuck-on food before wiping the press dry and putting it away.
How to clean your panini press with baking soda
Baking soda has plenty of uses; it's good for removing food residue because it's mildly abrasive, so it helps remove the stuck-on food but won't damage those nonstick grill plates. Make a mixture of baking soda and water — about 1 tablespoon of baking soda for every ¼ cup of water you use — and lightly pour it onto the bottom grates. Use a towel to apply it to the top grates, and let the mixture sit on the grates for just a couple of minutes to lift the food bits off. Finally, use a wet cloth to remove the baking soda. You might need to wipe the grates a few times to ensure it's all removed. Then, dry it with a clean cloth before putting it away.
Most panini presses these days are made with a nonstick coating, but some presses can be cast iron. If your panini press is cast iron, follow methods for cleaning a cast iron instead. You can still use baking soda, but you can also use water with a minimal amount of soap to scrub the press, and scrape it with a pan scraper to remove any food that's stuck. For difficult, stuck-on food stains, it's best to remove the plates and pour some simmering water over them to help remove the food. Dry the press immediately, and wipe it thoroughly with a paper towel to ensure it's dry.