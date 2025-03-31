How To Properly Clean A Panini Press

The panini press is a countertop appliance that's ideal for making all kinds of sandwiches; you can even cook a whole chicken in one if you're willing to get creative. No matter the budget, there's a style for everyone. But an appliance like this isn't just something you can toss in the dishwasher. For the longest-lasting panini press, you have to clean it properly.

The first rule of thumb is to avoid cleaning the panini press until it's mostly cooled off; if it's too hot, you risk burning yourself. However, don't wait until it's fully cooled, or the stuck-on food might be a little harder to get off. And prior to cleaning it, make sure you have the right tools — you'll need baking soda, dish cloths, paper towels, and a little water. Start with getting the bigger stuff first, such as any excess cooking spray, by wiping the press with paper towels. Go over the press a few times to ensure all grease is removed. Then, use baking soda to remove stuck-on food before wiping the press dry and putting it away.