The Worst Fast Food Chain Lemonade Has An Artificial Taste We Just Couldn't Ignore
When Chowhound ranked eight fast food lemonades from worst to best, we definitely expected a few surprises. But we didn't expect Dunkin' to take the bottom spot so undeniably and for the reasons it did. Our taster regulated it to last place within the first sip because, while it is definitely citrusy and sacchrine upon first sip, it's immediately followed by an overpowering, plasticky, and artificial flavor.
This artificial taste is what really sets it apart from the others on our list. Sure, fast food drinks definitely tend to skew artificial (and that can even be part of the appeal) but Dunkin's version manages to skip the stage where it tastes like fruit, artificial or not. Our reviewer was pretty confident that even young kids, who are not known to be fussy when it comes to sugary drinks, would be disappointed with a Dunkin' lemonade. If you're already aware of the Dunkin' iced coffee you should also avoid in your next order, add the lemonade to your list.
What made the best lemonade stand out
On the other end of the spectrum, McDonald's was the undeniable Chowhound winner. In every way that Dunkin' stumbled, McDonalds came through. Its lemonade is bright, zesty, and just the refreshing anecdote you need on a hot summer's day. Yes, it was tart, but it wasn't cloying and it certainly didn't taste like plastic. We also have to applaud the unexpected difference between McDonald's old and new lemonades, wherein updates to the recipe give this drink a more vibrant citrus burst and a clean finish, pushing it far ahead of its fast food competitors.
In addition to not tasting too artificial, texture played an important role amongst the high rankers. For example, Popeyes lemonade was light and lively, Sonic's version had a sharp, not-watered-down citrus tang to it, and, interestingly, Chick-fil-A played up its Southern heritage with an old-fashioned, pulp-filled lemonade that divided opinions but still ranked pretty high. The winners on our ranking are proof that even fast food chains, despite quests for cost- and time-saving measures at all times, can master the balance between sweet and sour if they work at it. So, next time you're looking for a lemonade that actually tastes like a quintessential lemonade, McDonald's is the one to go for while Dunkin', sadly, is the one to skip.