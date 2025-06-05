The Worst Fast Food Chain Lemonade Has An Artificial Taste We Just Couldn't Ignore

When Chowhound ranked eight fast food lemonades from worst to best, we definitely expected a few surprises. But we didn't expect Dunkin' to take the bottom spot so undeniably and for the reasons it did. Our taster regulated it to last place within the first sip because, while it is definitely citrusy and sacchrine upon first sip, it's immediately followed by an overpowering, plasticky, and artificial flavor.

This artificial taste is what really sets it apart from the others on our list. Sure, fast food drinks definitely tend to skew artificial (and that can even be part of the appeal) but Dunkin's version manages to skip the stage where it tastes like fruit, artificial or not. Our reviewer was pretty confident that even young kids, who are not known to be fussy when it comes to sugary drinks, would be disappointed with a Dunkin' lemonade. If you're already aware of the Dunkin' iced coffee you should also avoid in your next order, add the lemonade to your list.