There Might Be Bugs In Your Fresh Strawberries — Don't Panic

You can try all the produce hacks out there and choose the most ripe strawberries at the store, but we all know it's impossible to find fruit that's entirely bug-free. Fruit and vegetables grow outside in the same open environment as bugs; while simple farming tricks and pesticides can keep off most of the bigger guys, the tiny, microscopic pests could always be there. These can be distressing to stumble upon – for example, some people occasionally find tiny worms called spotted wing drosophila inside their strawberries. Cute!

This invasive species eats strawberries from the inside out and lays its eggs inside of fruit using a serrated attachment called an ovipositor. Once they hatch, you don't know they're there until you see the inside of your strawberry. These creatures aren't found in all berries, but their presence is more common than you think. While tools are in place to detect these bugs and stop the fruit from selling, batches occasionally slip through the cracks. But there's no need to panic; there are no known health risks to consuming those common pests. If anything, we benefit by eating a little extra protein.