The Genius Way To Upcycle Empty Coffee Bags In The Garden

If you brew coffee at home, chances are you've probably thrown away countless coffee bags. Ground and whole bean coffees generally come in sturdy bags designed to seal in flavor and aroma while keeping moisture out. Typically, these bags are made with layers of aluminum, paper, and various food-grade plastics to keep the elements out while still being aesthetically pleasing. This also makes most coffee bags non-biodegradable — a property that can be exploited by reusing them as planters for your tomato seedlings.

Because they are so sturdy, coffee bags easily double up as flexible little pots for young plants, small flowers, herbs, and succulents. For small plants, 16 and 32-ounce coffee bags work well, and coffee labels, in addition to being informative, are usually aesthetically pleasing, adding a quirky feel to these coffee bag planters. These bags can also be great for an indoor herb garden with some careful planning to ensure the plants get sufficient light, but are also sturdy enough to withstand an outdoor garden.

Since storing coffee beans in the bag they came in isn't ideal, you should transfer them to an airtight container. Wash out the coffee bag and let it dry before punching some holes in the bottom to ensure water won't stagnate in the bag once your plant is all set up. Place a small tray under the bag to catch any runoff, and roll down the top of the bag to make the top stable. You can also trim the top of the bag a little to help size it to your requirements, and then fill it with soil and your tomato seedlings or plants of choice. When you water the plant, check to ensure it drains well through the holes in the bag, otherwise, you risk water collecting and causing root rot.