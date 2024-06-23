Why It's A Mistake To Store Coffee Beans In The Bag They Came In

You've been gifted or have otherwise scored a bag of beautiful coffee beans. The perfect dark roast is already packaged and ready to go, so there's no need to transfer it elsewhere and dirty another container, right? After all, you drink coffee daily, so the bag will be gone in a few weeks. Maybe you'll even freeze the coffee beans like your mom's always telling you to do. But paper coffee bags with flimsy twist closures are the enemy of coffee beans, as they allow the unholy trifecta of coffee enemies into the picture: Light, air, and temperature fluctuations.

Advertisement

Coffee beans can easily and quickly lose their flavor if exposed to these three factors, so you'll need to rethink storage if you've got any type of coffee beans in a paper bag. The same can be said for already-ground coffee — either way, you'll need a better storage solution. Your pantry may help with the light exposure, which dulls flavor by breaking down the beans at a molecular level, but there's still the issue of temperature fluctuations and airflow. The deep freezer may be okay, but a paper bag in cold conditions could introduce moisture, which can affect the taste of your beans. The countertop next to your coffee maker isn't a good option, either, since light may be a factor as can be oxidization, which will destroy delicate tasting notes. The best option for avoiding the mistakes associated with coffee storage is to opt for a dedicated container.

Advertisement