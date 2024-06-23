Why It's A Mistake To Store Coffee Beans In The Bag They Came In
You've been gifted or have otherwise scored a bag of beautiful coffee beans. The perfect dark roast is already packaged and ready to go, so there's no need to transfer it elsewhere and dirty another container, right? After all, you drink coffee daily, so the bag will be gone in a few weeks. Maybe you'll even freeze the coffee beans like your mom's always telling you to do. But paper coffee bags with flimsy twist closures are the enemy of coffee beans, as they allow the unholy trifecta of coffee enemies into the picture: Light, air, and temperature fluctuations.
Coffee beans can easily and quickly lose their flavor if exposed to these three factors, so you'll need to rethink storage if you've got any type of coffee beans in a paper bag. The same can be said for already-ground coffee — either way, you'll need a better storage solution. Your pantry may help with the light exposure, which dulls flavor by breaking down the beans at a molecular level, but there's still the issue of temperature fluctuations and airflow. The deep freezer may be okay, but a paper bag in cold conditions could introduce moisture, which can affect the taste of your beans. The countertop next to your coffee maker isn't a good option, either, since light may be a factor as can be oxidization, which will destroy delicate tasting notes. The best option for avoiding the mistakes associated with coffee storage is to opt for a dedicated container.
Storage solutions
Once you've ditched the paper bag, you'll need a new storage solution. If you're someone who blows through coffee in about a week — drinking multiple cups everyday to deal with the horrors — you can store ground coffee or whole roasted beans in a well-sealing Mason jar, plastic bag, or your favorite Tupperware container. You'll still need to be mindful, though, of light, temperature, and airflow, so choose a spot that's dark, well-ventilated, and keeps a steady temperature.
There's one exception in which you might want to keep the paper bag: If your beans arrived in a specialized bag with a vent that removes oxygen and sports a zipper closure, you're good to leave the beans where they are — especially if you're likely to move through them quickly. These bags are light-blocking and designed to keep beans from absorbing moisture and oxygen, allowing them to stay fresh for about four weeks.
If you're on the hunt, though, for a specialized container, look for one that has a vacuum-sealing top (designed to "pump" out oxygen when it closes) and an opaque finish. The most successful designs are either ceramic or metal — keeping light out and helping to regulate the temperature of your coffee. All in all, if you choose a well-thought-out coffee storage solution, you can enjoy your coffee at its finest.