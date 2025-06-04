The Genius Hack That Easily Removes Grease From Plastic Containers

Plastic food containers are one of the greatest inventions ever for keeping food fresh and ensuring you can eat leftovers for days. But for all their convenience, there's the common issue of grease or oil residue getting stuck on the insides after use — for whatever reason, no amount of scrubbing or dishwasher runs (which you should never do anyway with plastic containers) seem to help.

Feeling ready to toss your dirty containers out? Don't call it quits just yet — there's a cleaning trick going viral on social media that'll help save you stress and money. All you need is a paper towel, dish soap, warm water, and, of course, a greasy plastic container. Start by filling the dirty container in question with a few drops of dish soap and warm water, stopping at about a third of the way full. Then, take a paper tower and rip it into thirds. Add the paper towel pieces to the container and seal on the lid on nice and tight.

Here's where things get fun; take the whole container and shake it as hard as you can, in all directions, for at least a minute. If you stop and it looks like the oil or grease streaks are still clinging, shake again until the sides look clear. You can also just dump, rinse, and repeat. Done right, all the grease and oil gets absorbed into the paper towel, leaving the container completely clean after you dump the contents and give it one last rinse with warm water.