8 Ways To Remove Even The Toughest Stains From Plastic Storage Containers
Making the most of your leftovers can be a great way to save yourself time and money. Most of us have at least one kitchen cabinet delegated to plastic storage containers in various sizes to store leftovers in the fridge. Besides the never ending struggle to keep the lids and containers organized, battling food stains is another common dilemma. If stained storage containers have you cringing every time you open the fridge door, you'll want to continue reading.
When it comes to stains, tomato sauces and curries are the biggest offenders and are almost guaranteed to leave your plastic storage containers stained red or orange. Carotenoids, the red-orange pigment found naturally in red and orange fruits and vegetables is to blame for the stains. The carotenoids dissolve in oil which makes it easier for them to be absorbed into the plastic. In addition, both carotenoid molecules and the surfaces of the plastic container are both hydrophobic, which means that they repel water. Unfortunately, it also means that in an effort to avoid water, the carotenoid molecules bond with the plastic — making them so much harder to remove. Using the dishwasher can make things worse as the high water temperatures help the stains work deeper into the surfaces of the container.
Before you banish your stained containers to the back of the cabinet or order a new set, there are a couple of ways to remove even the toughest stains from plastic food storage containers. For tips that actually work, we tapped three cleaning experts for advice on tackling stains. You might be surprised to find that they can be erased with household products that you likely already have on hand.
Dish soap
The obvious place to start when trying to clean your stained containers is with good old dish soap, water, and a little elbow grease. Dish soap molecules have one end that is attracted to water and another that holds onto grease and oil. These soap molecules create a bridge between the clean water from your sink and the oily food particles on dishes that are to blame for stains so that they can be washed away. Adding friction to the mix helps the soap reach deeper into the porous surface of containers and lift away stains.
If you aren't interested in standing at the sink and scrubbing with a dish brush or sponge, you can also try this popular Tiktok hack for cleaning stained containers. Fill your container with some warm water, dish soap, and a paper towel that's been torn into pieces. Seal the container with the lid and then shake vigorously for about a minute until you start to see the stains lift. The friction created by shaking the paper towel pieces combined with this soap erases stains. Not to mention, you'll be getting in a little arm workout while making their plastic container shine.
White vinegar
Using an acidic cleaning solution like white vinegar helps break down the molecular bonds of stains so that they can be more easily rinsed away with water. In particular, acetic acid is the organic compound in white vinegar that gives it a strong pungent taste but also makes it an effective cleaning agent for all kinds of household items like your espresso machine. Keep in mind that although we don't think of vinegar as a hazard since it is also used in cooking, it is an acid so you'll want to dilute it with water for cleaning.
Nigel Bearman, director of Daily Poppins, recommends the a specific approach for removing stains with white vinegar. You'll start by adding a cup of hot water and one tablespoon of vinegar to your container. Double or triple it if you're working with a large container, says Bearman. Soak for an hour or overnight, and then wash it with dish soap to remove any of the vinegar scent or taste.
Baking soda
Baking soda is actually a handy cleaning agent in the kitchen. It can be used for everything from cleaning cutting boards to even your oven. The reason that baking soda is so effective at cleaning is that it's a mild abrasive. When you combine the abrasive powers of baking soda with a little bit of scrubbing, you may be able to finally get rid of stains. As a bonus, it also acts like a deodorizer. Just make sure you don't combine this baking soda method with the vinegar one as they neutralize each other, losing their effectiveness.
If you're looking to try out the baking soda method, Ashley Kider, a cleaning expert and chief operating officer at Dashing Maids recommends making a thick paste, aiming for the consistency of runny toothpaste, with baking soda and water. Scrub the paste into the stain and then let it sit for at least 30 minutes to overnight. Rinse the paste away and wash with soap and water to remove any leftover paste; you'll be left with a stain-free container.
Hand sanitizer
Using hand sanitizer on your dishes probably has not crossed your mind before, but it may be able to get rid of stubborn stains in your plastic food containers. The alcohol in hand sanitizer takes out bacteria and viruses by breaking through their outer protective membranes and killing them. While the stains on your containers aren't the same as germs that will make you sick, the alcohol in the hand sanitizer can break apart the molecules in the stain so it can be rinsed away.
If you decide to use hand sanitizer for your food container stains, be forewarned that this might use up quite a bit of hand sanitizer. It's also best to use one that is free from added colors and has no-scent-added since it may make the container smell. Pour enough hand sanitizer into the container to cover the stain and leave to sit for around one hour then wipe the container clean with a paper towel. "As you wipe the hand sanitiser, the stain will lift. As you wash the container with soap and water, any remnants of the stain (and sanitizer) will also be washed away" says Bearman.
Sunlight
You may have heard that the sun can be an effective stain remover for clothes, so why not give it a try with your stained plastic storageware? There are a couple of reasons that make the sun a great stain remover. First, the sun can lighten stains by bleaching them so they are less noticeable. In fact, the carotenoids that are to blame for red/orange container stains are particularly susceptible to sunlight. Second, the UV light from the sun helps break down the molecular bonds in the stain so that it can be rinsed away.
If you live somewhere sunny and want to try using this method, hand wash your container with soap and water to remove as much food or sauce as possible and set them on the counter by a window with direct sunlight for a couple of hours (the longer, the better). The stains should be noticeably improved.
Lemon
Like vinegar, lemon is also mildly acidic and we know that acid can be a helpful stain remover and a common cleaning agent for a variety of household chores like cleaning the oven. Acids pick up stains by adding a charge to the stain molecules which makes them attracted to water. (As we mentioned earlier, stains from lycopene are hydrophobic, so you're essentially using lemon or vinegar to reverse this.) Once the stain molecules are charged, they'll be much easier to rinse away with water.
Plus, lemon is a natural degreaser, so it can cut through any stains that may be lingering because of oils stained orange-red from carotenoids on the surfaces of the container. Lemon juice is a mild bleaching agent which can also lighten those stuck-on stains.
If you've got stained containers and a few extra lemons, try out this method. Start by cutting a fresh lemon in half, then rub the cut side of the lemon onto the stains. Next, squeeze out some of the juice and rub the juice into the stains with a brush or sponge until it starts to disappear then wash as usual with dish soap.
Be preemptive with stains
It's well-worth taking a few precautions to prevent your containers from getting stained in the first place. Lisa Yakas, senior account manager, product certification at National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) shared that you should start with getting containers made from quality material. "Some food containers are certified to NSF Protocol P386: Food Storage Containers for Home Use," she says, "which ensures that they are easily cleanable and produced from home-safe materials." As always, observing the manufacturer's directions for using and cleaning food containers will increase their longevity.
Keep in mind that heat is your enemy when trying to avoid stains. "When storing hot foods, allow them to cool slightly before storing," says Yakas. Use the two hour rule of thumb to avoid bacteria growth on food which could cause foodborne illness. She also discourages reheating your food in the plastic containers. Instead, transfer foods to a microwave-safe bowl or plate for reheating. Yes, it does mean that you'll have extra dishes to wash, but you keep your plastic containers looking new for much longer. Plus, chemicals from some plastics can leak into food when heated, so it's best to avoid heating with the microwave.
Another strategy for avoiding stains, per Yakas, is to spread cooking oil in a light coat over your containers before you put in your stain-prone leftovers like tomato soup or curry. The oil creates a barrier between the carotenoids and the plastic container surface. After removing food, make sure you're giving your containers a quick rinse right away. Of course, if you are tired of battling stains, the best strategy is to opt for glass.
Release your toughest stains to the bin
The good news is that most stained containers can still be used, but it is also important to know when it might be time to invest in some new ones. Not all plastic storage containers are dishwasher safe, so be sure to double check before putting them in the dishwasher. As cumbersome as it is to have to handwash your plastic containers, it's likely that you will be able to prevent many stains that way. Especially since the hot temperatures in the dishwasher often make stains worse.
If you have tried a couple of different methods for stain removal and your container is still stained, it may be time to let it go. Lisa Yakas explains, 'if a container has a persistent stain, throw it away as deep stains and scratches can harbor bacteria and retain odors. Staining can also indicate that the plastic has absorbed food components, thus increasing the risk of chemical leaching, especially when reheating food in the container".
Speaking of throwing out storage containers — if you've been keeping take-out containers to add to your leftover storage collection, you probably need to toss them. Take-out containers are not designed for multiple uses so they may not be safe for storing or reheating food.