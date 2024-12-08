8 Ways To Remove Even The Toughest Stains From Plastic Storage Containers

Making the most of your leftovers can be a great way to save yourself time and money. Most of us have at least one kitchen cabinet delegated to plastic storage containers in various sizes to store leftovers in the fridge. Besides the never ending struggle to keep the lids and containers organized, battling food stains is another common dilemma. If stained storage containers have you cringing every time you open the fridge door, you'll want to continue reading.

When it comes to stains, tomato sauces and curries are the biggest offenders and are almost guaranteed to leave your plastic storage containers stained red or orange. Carotenoids, the red-orange pigment found naturally in red and orange fruits and vegetables is to blame for the stains. The carotenoids dissolve in oil which makes it easier for them to be absorbed into the plastic. In addition, both carotenoid molecules and the surfaces of the plastic container are both hydrophobic, which means that they repel water. Unfortunately, it also means that in an effort to avoid water, the carotenoid molecules bond with the plastic — making them so much harder to remove. Using the dishwasher can make things worse as the high water temperatures help the stains work deeper into the surfaces of the container.

Before you banish your stained containers to the back of the cabinet or order a new set, there are a couple of ways to remove even the toughest stains from plastic food storage containers. For tips that actually work, we tapped three cleaning experts for advice on tackling stains. You might be surprised to find that they can be erased with household products that you likely already have on hand.