It's Time To Throw Out That Nasty Plastic Food Container If You See These Signs

There's no one correct answer to the question of how long plastic food containers last. Some sources say a year; Others say they can last up to 10 years. In any case, you can generally expect higher-quality brands like Tupperware to last longer. (Single-use containers are another story. As the name implies, they shouldn't be reused. These containers are usually marked with a recycling symbol with the number 1 inside it.)

Fortunately, you don't need to keep track of how old your plastic containers are, as you can just use your eyes and nose to assess whether they are past their prime. Let's start with the obvious signs: cracks and holes. Of course, these containers might leak, which is not ideal, but even if the crack is somewhere that won't cause a leak (meaning it's more a cosmetic issue than a functional one), that still means the container won't seal properly, opening a window for bacteria. The same goes for scratches. While scratched containers might still be intact, they open up niches for bacteria to hide in, so you may want to ditch them.

It's a similar case with warped containers. If the plastic no longer retains its original shape, that can mean it is starting to break down (for example, from being exposed to high temperatures or just from general wear-and-tear). The warping also may stop the lid from fitting, also opening the container's contents to contamination.