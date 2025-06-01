14 Garden Products You Should Always Buy At Costco
Costco has a strong reputation for its delicious prepared meals, helpful frozen options, and bulk-sized paper goods. However, it's also a good spot to pick up something to spruce up your garden. You don't need to have a ton of space, since there are options for large and smaller areas whether or not you have a green thumb. Costco goes way beyond just plants, although there are a good number of those as well, and sells everything from garden tools to whimsical statues. The basics, like soil and seeds, are a great place to start but don't be surprised if you find yourself grabbing one of the massive flatbeds to haul out all of your garden goods.
You'll need a membership, but the savings and perks make it worth it if you spend a lot of time working in your outdoor space. The biggest selection of garden items at Costco is available online. While this means you may need to wait for delivery of your new patio set or garden decor, they can often be shipped right to your door. There are still plenty of in-warehouse deals, especially on seasonal items like outdoor dining sets in early summer. Shopping in person at Costco lets you see things for yourself before purchasing. Either way, there are plenty of gems to make your outdoor space into your own personal oasis.
Hearty mums
Let's start our list with an item that I look forward to each year: the fan-favorite hearty mum. These giant potted flowers definitely show up big on your porch. The pot is plastic, but it's nice enough to look at as is. I've dressed it up with some seasonal-inspired ribbon and been happy with the look. If you really want to make an even bigger statement you can always repot the mom in your own planter. They're around $16 and are some of the largest and fullest mums I've seen out there. Look for one that still has plenty of tightly closed blooms. They'll open as the season goes and you'll get plenty of enjoyment out of your plant.
Costco also has plenty of other seasonal flowers, bulbs, and seeds. These vary, depending on the growing season, time of year, and even your location. You'll find the biggest selection online, but that requires ordering in advance of picking it up. You're much more limited if you're just shopping in the warehouse. But given the often high prices that come at nurseries and garden centers, Costco is still my first stop when I'm updating my seasonal plants. So for larger garden projects, it's fun and helpful to browse the online selection.
OFF! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent Set
Once I've restocked on plants, the next-must have on the list is bug spray. When you're working in the garden or enjoying the outdoors, keeping the bugs away is key not just for staying comfortable but also for staying healthy. The OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent works on ticks, mosquitos, and fleas. The multi-pack of spray comes with two 6-ounce containers and a more portable 4-ounce spray so that you can always have one handy. Reviewers liked that it keeps bugs off while gardening and that the set is a great value.
This deep wood formula from OFF! isn't sticky like others that I've tried. The spray goes on evenly and doesn't leave much of a residue. The scent is pretty strong, however, so it's best to spray it on in an area with plenty of ventilation. The formula does contain DEET, which some people may prefer to avoid. But if I'm venturing into the deep woods or tackling an extensive garden cleanup, the strong stuff is definitely called for. Because it's sold in a multi-pack, you can keep one handy in the gardening shed, camping gear, car, beach bag, or anywhere else you would expect to need extra strong bug spray.
Stylecraft's Double Wind Chime
Wind chimes can be pricey, so getting a large set at Costco for less than $40 is a no-brainer. I really like the classic style of this set. It's large enough to make a statement without being hard to hang. The entire thing measures almost 4 feet from the hanger to the very bottom.
The chimes themselves are made out of lightweight aluminum but are powder-coated with a black finish. They are weather-resistant, so you'll get to enjoy the same style and performance season after season. Some reviewers recommended hanging them from swivel hardware to get movement as well as sound.
This classically styled piece of garden decor features a 2-in-1 design made of two concentric circles of chimes. The result is a more complex and pleasing sound. But rather than paying for two sets, you only have to get one, which saves money and works in smaller spaces with fewer available tree limbs to serve as support. When you consider that this massive wind chime is such a deal, it quickly moves toward the top of the list for garden items at Costco.
Miracle-Gro's Organic Soil
Starting with great soil is a must whether you're a beginner vegetable gardener or you're starting your landscaping beds. So, if you want a functional and practical garden or one with more ornamental flowers and plants, it's helpful to find a product that meets both needs. The Miracle-Gro Organic Soil lives up to its name and helps plants thrive with the right blend of nutrients.
This one is formulated for in-ground or raised beds, perfect for growing your own fruits and veggies. It's organic and includes built-in compost, which works if you want to keep your produce pesticide-free. You can also use this soil for trees, shrubs, and other garden-growing needs. That's important because it only comes in large bulk-sized bags. So, be ready to haul a 50-pound bag from your car to your garden.
If you're just working with a small herb garden, this large bag might be more than you need. But for those tending to a larger plot, buying garden soil in bulk is perfect for keeping costs down and making your trips to the store efficient. But it requires a little bit of extra muscle to move around. Just think of it as getting your work out and your gardening in at the same time.
Veradek Midland Planter with Shelf
I always like a good planter to frame entryways and help define transitions in a larger garden space. But tall planters can be very expensive, often making them more of an investment than they're worth when you also have to plan for plants and soil to fill them. The Veradek 24-inch-tall Planter at Costco is a good solution to balance size and price. It costs just over $30 and is made to weather the outdoor elements.
You don't have to worry about having to fill up the entire structure with pricey soil. The internal shelves in these tall planters make them easy to fill while the overall size makes a statement in the garden. They're made out of tough resin that's also UV- and weather-resistant so they'll last for many seasons. The only downside is that they only come in one color, which is fortunately a decent neutral black that won't fade. This all makes for happy customers as the two-pack of 26-inch planters has over 1,500 5-star reviews.
Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets
If your outdoor setup includes a smoker (or turning your grill into a smoker), make sure you have great pellets to use. You can save money and stock up for summer cookouts when you take advantage of the warehouse's line of products. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand was named after the early location of Costco HQ in Washington, and it has a reputation for being as good (often better) than the more expensive name-brand versions. One of their popular products, the Kirkland BBQ Hardwood Pellets has great reviews with many customers praising the product's outstanding value. These come in a 40-pound bag, so be ready to store the extras somewhere that they can stay dry. Then, you'll be able to enjoy smokey and savory grilling all summer.
The pellets are a blend of oak, hickory, maple, and cherry woods. They're made of food-grade materials, all in the US. Because it includes multiple types of chips, you'll get a more complex and balanced flavor added to your smoked meats. But if you're going for something super specific, you can always choose other wood chips. Costco also carries bourbon barrel BBQ pellets if you'd like a more unique flavor.
Leisure Line Tangent Adirondack Chair
What's better than a comfortable spot to relax in the garden? There are plenty of nice furniture options at Costco, but the iconic Adirondack shape and style of this one get special attention. The Leisure Line Tangent Chair is made of weather-resistant plastic that won't warp or crack with a faux wood grain for classic style. If you're worried about opting for synthetic materials, you'll be glad to know these are sustainably made out of recycled plastic. They only come in light brown, but work with a variety of other garden furniture and decor pieces.
A set of these chairs is less than $300, which is a steal. Plus, they've earned an average of 4.6 stars from satisfied customers. They also come with a 40-year warranty so you won't need to worry about paying for a replacement anytime soon. If these were anything but Adirondack, we might think four decades is too long to go without updating your style. But these are timeless, well-made, and will look just as great in future seasons. Plus, the armrests are wide enough to hold your afternoon cocktail and a plate of snacks. All that's left to do is sit back and enjoy some summer sangria, elevated herb-infused lemonade, or a quick snooze in the sun.
Sunvilla Outdoor Table and Chairs
There are a lot of great outdoor dining sets at Costco, mostly available online only. Leading up to summer, some great deals are available in the warehouse too. But these can be a bigger investment in both money and space than some people are looking for. The Sunvilla set is sold separately so you only need to buy the pieces that you'll use. The Sunvilla Table, which seats four people comfortably, costs just over $110 and each chair is around $65.
You can get a small table plus as many chairs as you need. Plus, the chairs stack to cut down on required storage space. The table has a center hole for an umbrella, which isn't included. The frame is made of powder-coated aluminum, and the top has a faux woodgrain finish. Overall, this is the perfect way to customize your al fresco dining setup for the size of your space and family without spending a ton on a large, expensive set. Add one of Costco's ready-to-eat meals to your cart for a picnic hack that is perfect for warmer days when you want to enjoy the outdoors without having to cook.
Elements Bug Repelling Fans
Pesky bugs will destroy your outdoor picnic and love to invite themselves along to the party. Bug–repelling fans can provide some relief, but they often don't last long or aren't very powerful. The Elements Bug Repelling Fans have a 10-hour battery life on a single charge and can be recharged using the included cable. They have soft-touch fins, so you don't need to worry about kids' fingers getting caught in sharp blades as they reach for another hotdog. If you want to keep them suspended above the table, there are hooks on the bottom for hanging them securely as well.
These are perfect for putting on your garden table so that you can enjoy al fresco dining without worrying about bugs. They come in a pack of two for just over $20. That's likely less than the cost of your outdoor feast that the bugs could take over. Just be sure to bring them inside between uses. Some reviewers mentioned that they aren't weatherproof.
Gorilla Heavy Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart with No Flat Tires
A reliable garden cart is a must when working outdoors. The Heavy Duty Dump Cart from Gorilla is built for rugged terrain and can haul mulch, soil, plants, tools, and more. It turns on a dime, which is important in a smaller garden or if you're trying to navigate around a lot of obstacles. The tires are a whopping 16 inches and have a run-flat design so you won't have to worry about getting it over rocks and twigs. The cart itself is a little bit more shallow than some that we've seen, but it can still haul up to 1,400 pounds. When you get things where they need to be, just dump the cart with the release mechanism.
At around $250, this cart is pricey, yet it's earned a 4.8-star rating from reviewers. So sure, you could go with a cheaper option, but remember you may be replacing it every season. If you need to haul a lot of mulch, soil, or rocks, this one will be worth the investment. Some reviewers also hooked it up to a riding lawnmower to make hauling it around easier.
Stylecraft's Garden and Patio Privacy Panels
If you'd rather keep your garden a private oasis, set up a panel between you and your neighbors. Stylecraft's Garden and Patio Privacy Panels are free-standing and can be set up almost anywhere. Plus, reviewers note that the panels are simple to assemble. The leaf motif adds a nice design element while also providing some privacy. If you prefer something a little bit edgier and more modern, go with the horizontal line option. Both are laser cut, so the images are super precise, and each panel has three distinct square sections made out of 100% steel. It's given a black powder-coated finish to both protect and give it a more subdued, neutral look.
These work well to hide unsightly views as well. Just be sure to anchor them as some reviewers said they blow over easily with gusts of wind. You can see through the panels slightly thanks to the laser-cut design. But if you want to hide even more, include some planters with growing vines near the base and train them upward.
Self-Watering Elevated Spruce Planter with Greenhouse & Bug Cover
Grow your own produce in less-than-ideal weather with a small, elevated greenhouse. This is a personal favorite from Costco's extensive selection of greenhouses because it's economical, built to last, and easy to use. The raised frame is built out of sustainably sourced spruce from Canada, and it comes with two covers. One creates the greenhouse, allowing you to grow plants during colder months, and the other serves as bug protection during the warmer months. Plus, the irrigation system and self-watering capabilities make it convenient to keep your plants healthy.
The planter is available in three different shades, beige, brown, and grey, so you can select the one that works best with your patio decor. The entire kit is around $220 and many buyers praise its value and convenience. However assembly was the biggest headache for most reviewers, so be sure to have some tools handy when you get started.
Costa Farms Exotic Angels Assorted Clean Air Houseplant Collection
Even if your garden has to grow indoors, you can still let your green thumb take over with a houseplant collection. Available online only, this set from Costa Farms Exotic Angels has 10 different plants for around $50. There are two of each type and all are selected to help improve indoor air quality.
They come with instructions, so even if you are a new plant parent, you'll know just what to do to help them grow. The only downside is that you can't select the specific varieties and they can change based on availability. Each one starts as a smaller potted plant but will grow with the right care. Most are around 8 inches tall and come in 3.8-inch plastic pots. These are indoor-only plants, so don't expect to transplant them into your outdoor garden at the end of the season.
SunVilla Havana Fire Pit Outdoor Patio Seating Set
There are plenty of patio sets at Costco. These range from small space options all the way through larger sets for eight people or more, although they are definitely a big purchase. But don't think that you're limited to just what you see in the store as there are a lot more online-only deals.
Ones that have seating, a table, and even an incorporated fire pit allow you to lounge during the day and warm up as the weather cools. The Sunvilla Havana set comes with two swivel chairs and a couch, all with cushions to add comfort. It also has four decorative pillows, (two lumbar-style and two square) for some extra color. The cushions are made with Sunbrella fabric, so you can leave them out without worrying about fading, mildew, or stains. But our favorite piece is the fire table, which includes tiled space to rest plates and drinks as well. It's hard to narrow down the patio set selection at Costco to just one or two, but this one hits all the right marks for around $2000. Reviewers have given it an impressive 4.7 stars and like that it was comfortable and well-made.