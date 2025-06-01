14 Garden Products You Should Always Buy At Costco

Costco has a strong reputation for its delicious prepared meals, helpful frozen options, and bulk-sized paper goods. However, it's also a good spot to pick up something to spruce up your garden. You don't need to have a ton of space, since there are options for large and smaller areas whether or not you have a green thumb. Costco goes way beyond just plants, although there are a good number of those as well, and sells everything from garden tools to whimsical statues. The basics, like soil and seeds, are a great place to start but don't be surprised if you find yourself grabbing one of the massive flatbeds to haul out all of your garden goods.

You'll need a membership, but the savings and perks make it worth it if you spend a lot of time working in your outdoor space. The biggest selection of garden items at Costco is available online. While this means you may need to wait for delivery of your new patio set or garden decor, they can often be shipped right to your door. There are still plenty of in-warehouse deals, especially on seasonal items like outdoor dining sets in early summer. Shopping in person at Costco lets you see things for yourself before purchasing. Either way, there are plenty of gems to make your outdoor space into your own personal oasis.