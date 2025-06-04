This Store-Brand Apple Cider Vinegar Tastes Like Cleaning Product And Should Be Avoided At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vinegar, including apple cider vinegar, is a wonderfully versatile product that can be used for anything from pest control to home cleaning to making a tasty marinade. You can even add it to your homemade pie crust for a more interesting depth of flavor than what you'd get from just butter, flour, and eggs. If you're planning to use your apple cider vinegar in a non-culinary way, it should be totally fine to grab the cheapest bottle available. However, if you're wanting to add it to a recipe, particularly something like a salad dressing where it's a star ingredient, you'll want to make sure the vinegar has a good flavor on its own. Thankfully, Chowhound has ranked 11 apple cider vinegar brands to help savvy shoppers determine which bottles of ACV to add to their cart and which ones to leave on the shelf.

For cooking purposes, you basically can't go wrong with the Bragg brand, which snagged the top four spots in the ranking. Bragg's apple cider vinegar also featured most prominently on the list as it came in three flavored offerings (cayenne honey, citrus ginger, and honey) in addition to the plain-and-simple option. On the other hand, you should absolutely not use Kroger's apple cider vinegar for cooking if you can avoid it. According to our reviewer, this vinegar tastes like cleaning product and flavored white vinegar, rather than something made using apples from start to finish. (If you really want the full apple flavor, you can always make your own apple cider vinegar with just three ingredients.)