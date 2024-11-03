Transform Leftover Apple Peels Into A Flavorful Vinegar With 3 Ingredients

If you hate waste, love apples, and think vinegar instantly improves store-bought barbecue sauce and gooey homemade chocolate chip cookies alike, making your own scrap vinegar is an absolute must. Instead of purchasing 16 ounces of name-brand ACV for nearly $10 or more, you can make much bigger batches at home for mere pennies. Though the fermentation process can take several weeks, most of your active time is spent giving the mixture a periodic stir. Plus, it only requires three ingredients and a squeaky-clean Mason jar or two.

All you need is apple scraps (peels and cores), water, and sugar or honey. The sugar or honey provides a feast for the bacteria that cause fermentation, while the apples add lots of flavor and nutrition to your vinegar. Basically, all you need to do is add your sweetener and apple scraps to the jars, cover them with cool water, and then drape cheesecloth or a clean tea towel over the opening.

Over about two weeks, the water turns an amber-brown color, signaling that all the flavor, sugars, and nutrition have leached out of the apple scraps. At this point, the vinegar is ready to be strained, decanted into a clean vessel, and aged to develop that classic vinegary sourness. This process can take a few weeks, after which point you can bottle and store it.