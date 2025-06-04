The Best Oil For Searing Ahi Tuna Is A Flavorful Choice

Some dishes are prized for their complexity and labor-intensive preparation; a plate of perfectly formed macarons is nothing to sneeze at, after all. Then there are dishes that are almost too simple, requiring few ingredients but precise and exacting preparation. Seared ahi tuna is one such dish. It consists of an ahi tuna fillet with a sesame coating (Gordon Ramsay suggests an extra-thick coating), but an Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel seasoning blend coating will also work. When tuna steak is cooked to the appropriate doneness, the perfectly crunchy exterior is contrasted against the rich, buttery taste of the ahi tuna. However, one wrong move can turn this from tasty to terrible, and one common mistake is choosing the wrong cooking oil for searing the fish.

To help us figure out the perfect oil for searing your ahi tuna, we consulted Zach Steen, culinary director for Rick Bayless and the restaurateur behind such restaurants as Frontera Grill. For searing ahi tuna, a cooking method that requires high heat, Steen exclusively recommended to us "a neutral oil like grapeseed or rice bran oil." Both of these oils have a smoke point above 400 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they aren't likely to burn during cooking. Both oils also have a clean, neutral taste that doesn't interfere with your tuna's flavor.