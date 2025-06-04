Shaved Ice Vs Granita: How Are The 2 Icy Treats Different?

Granita recipes can include all types of fruit, from berries to peaches and melons, and may be infused with lemon or lime juice for a burst of citrus. Granita isn't always fruity, however — it can be flavored with almond, pistachio, coconut, chocolate, or coffee. Iced coffee aficionados will definitely want to give coffee granita a try. You can even make a savory granita with leftover greens. In Sicily — where the treat originated — granitas are typically served in a glass dish at breakfast time and alongside a warm brioche bun. Instead of using of using a spoon to eat it, Sicilians will scoop up the icy treat with the pieces of the brioche and enjoy it that way. Granita also may come topped with whipped cream or fresh herbs like mint or basil.

Variations of shaved ice are popular all over the world, from Asian countries to Mexico and the United States. The dish's name and serving style is unique to these different regions. In places like Japan and China, where shaved ice dates back centuries, it usually comes in a ball shape, served in a bowl and drizzled with syrup and different toppings. Japanese plantation workers eventually introduced Hawaii to shaved ice in the 20th century. Hawaiian shaved ice is known to be sweeter and more colorful, offering flavors like bubblegum.