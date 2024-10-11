Turn Salad Into Delicious, Savory Granita With Help From Your Freezer

Granita is an Italian shaved ice food similar to the Japanese kakigori or Puerto Rican piragua. Rather than using flavored syrup, granita relies on freezing and then shaving fresh ingredients, usually having some mix of fruit, cream, nuts, sugar, and, of course, ice. While granita makes a sweet dessert with fruity ingredients, it's common as part of breakfast with nutty flavors of pistachio and almond.

You can make a savory granita in several ways, and all you need is your choice of salad ingredients and a freezer. Level up your salad game by freezing whatever leftover greens you have in your home and grating it into a granita – whether it's a lush green bean and tomato panzanella salad or a sweet and savory hybrid like the deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad. There are two main ways you can make a savory granita. The first is by shaving down frozen vegetables by themselves into a bowl. The second way, which will probably give you a more even flavor, is blending your salad first and then putting it in the freezer before shaving it.

Salty, savory granitas are nothing new, and what makes this dish different is what people eat with it: a brioche roll. You eat the dish by dipping the bread into the granita or scooping it on top of the bread. The refreshing granita is hydrating while the thick brioche helps fill you up — the perfect combination for hot Sicilian summers.